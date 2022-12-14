(L-R) Marlena Trent, Brock Williams, Sheldon Livesay (Of One Accord) Zeke Littleton, and Jenna Davis.

(L-R) Marlena Trent, Brock Williams, Sheldon Livesay (Of One Accord), Zeke Littleton, and Jenna Davis.

 contributed

Food City’s “Race Against Hunger” program recently contributed $5,000 to the Of One Accord ministry which has emergency food shelters in Rogersville, Church Hill and Sneedville.

Trending Recipe Videos