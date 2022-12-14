Food City’s “Race Against Hunger” program recently contributed $5,000 to the Of One Accord ministry which has emergency food shelters in Rogersville, Church Hill and Sneedville.
Race Against Hunger Funds are distributed each year through the Food City, Super Dollar network of grocery stores who partner to fight hunger across their 153 store network.
Since 1992, Food City, in partnership with customers, has conducted an annual campaign to raise funds for local non-profit hunger relief organizations. The holiday promotion, entitled “Race Against Hunger” is co-sponsored by Kellogg’s.
“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and Food City and Kellogg’s are proud to be a part of the Race Against Hunger,” said Steve Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.
Throughout the month of November, scanable donation cards are available at each Food City checkout. Customers are given an option at checkout to add a donation to their grocery bill.
All proceeds in Hawkins County are directed towards Of One Accord Ministry. Of One Accord provides county residents with over 1 million pounds of emergency food assistance each year from its two food pantries in Rogersville and Church Hill.
Ministry leaders use Race Against Hunger funds towards providing 1,100 Christmas food boxes distributed just before Christmas.
With every dollar contribution made using their Food City ValuCard, customers are also electronically entered for a chance to win their choice of a spectacular season of racing at Bristol Motor Speedway or a $2,500 contribution made to their favorite charity.