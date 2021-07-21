Michael Estes is the new SVP, Chief Lending Officer at FCB. As the bank’s Chief Lending Officer, Michael Estes will oversee all lenders, develop customer relationships, and manage the bank’s loan portfolio.
Michael brings 20 years of banking experience to FCB. He joins us from First Community Bank, N.A., (VA) where he was the Commercial Team Leader — Vice President. Prior to that, he was the Senior Relationship Manager/Senior Vice President at the Bank of Tennessee, Market President/Senior Vice President and Vice President/Senior Business Services Officer at BB&T.
Michael’s education includes an MBA and a BBA in Economics and Finance from Mercer University. He is also a graduate of the Management Development Program at BB&T University.
His professional organizations and affiliations include Family Promise of Greater Johnson City Board Member, Trustee and Council Member, Tri-Cities 40 Under 40 Member, ETSU Foundation Board Member and Banking Advisory Board Member, Johnson City Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class, Rotary Club Member, United Way Campaign Chairman for Washington County, 2017, and Past President of the Rotary Club of Cleveland, TN.
“We expect great contributions from Michael’s leadership and track record. We look forward to working with him and welcome the impact his expertise will bring to First Community Bank.” says CEO Tyler Clinch.
About First Community Bank of East Tennessee
With more than $190 million in assets, First Community Bank offers a complete range of financial services including savings, checking, CDs, investment services, consumer, mortgage, and commercial lending, business services, and much more. The philosophy of local bank decision-making and personalized service is the driving force of First Community Bank. Founded in 1993, First Community Bank has five locations in Rogersville, Surgoinsville, Church Hill and Kingsport. For more information, visit www.fcbanktn.com or stop by a branch near you.