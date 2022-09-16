Nearly two centuries ago Andrew Jackson gave a speech to Rogersville residents from the second story balcony above the front entrance portico. Earlier this week workers were giving the historic balcony a new coat of paint and replacing deteriorated wood.
In October of 2021 Rogersville was awarded a $150,000 state Facade grant to help improve the exterior appearance of several downtown businesses. Among the beneficiaries is the Hale Springs Inn which used funding to repair brick pointing and the main entrance portico.
Nearly two centuries ago Andrew Jackson gave a speech to Rogersville residents from the second story balcony above the front entrance portico. Earlier this week workers were giving the historic balcony a new coat of paint and replacing deteriorated wood.
Jeff Bobo
In October of 2021 Rogersville was awarded a $150,000 state Facade grant to help improve the exterior appearance of several downtown businesses. Among the beneficiaries is the Hale Springs Inn which used funding to repair brick pointing and the main entrance portico.
Jeff Bobo
Workers repair the front portico at the Hale Springs Inn earlier this week.
It might not look like it did nearly two centuries ago when Andrew Jackson stood up there and spoke to the residents of Rogersville, but this past week the Hale Springs Inn’s front portico began receiving a much needed facelift.
In October of 2021 it was announced that Rogersville was awarded a $150,000 Facade Grant to help several downtown businesses improve their exterior appearance, including the 198-year-old Hale Springs Inn.
Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced that Rogersville was among 14 communities to share $1.85 million in Downtown Improvement Grants.
Among the beneficiaries was the Hale Springs Inn which already has utilized grant funding earlier this year to complete some work to repair pointing on the front brick facade. The front entrance portico was also in need of paint, and some of the wood had deteriorated and needed to be replaced.
Three presidents have stayed that the Hale Springs Inn, including James Polk, Andrew Johnson, and Andrew Jackson who famously lived at the Inn for a time, and gave a speech from the portico balcony during a political campaign.
Jackson stayed at the Inn shortly after its completion, and while he was President used its balcony above the portico to make a speech.
According to local legend, attorney John McKinney who built the Inn in 1824, was in competition with Rogers Tavern which was owned by Rogersville founder Joseph Rogers.
Rogers had asked Jackson to stay at his Tavern during his visit to Rogersville, which also still exists on nearby Rogers Street.
According to letters from the time Jackson chose the Hale Springs Inn because he wanted to use the portico balcony over the Inn’s main door to give his speech.
Coincidentally, both the Inn and the Tavern are currently owned by the Rogersville Heritage Association. The RHA is attempting to raise enough money to restore Rogers Tavern to its 1790s appearance.