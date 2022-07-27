Lt. Col. Randolph “Scott” Carpenter will relinquish command of Holston Army Ammunition Plant to Lt. Col. Joel Calo during a change of command ceremony at the Auditorium on Holston Army Ammunition Plant on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.
The Pine Bluff Arsenal commander, Col. Tod T. Marchand, will officiate the event.
Carpenter will depart Holston Army Ammunition Plant following almost two years of command. He accepted orders in 2021 for his next duty assignment at MacDill Air Force Base, in Tampa, Fla., where he will serve at the Special Operations Command as a joint operations maintenance officer.
Most Army commanders are in command of a unit for approximately two years. Holston joins six other U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command (JMC) commands undergoing a change of command this summer.
Incoming Holston Army Ammunition Plant commander Calo served most recently as the chief of the Logistics Operations and Exercises Branch at U.S. Army Pacific Command, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, since 2020.
As commander, Calo will be in charge of Holston Army Ammunition Plant, which produces a wide range of high-quality explosives for the Department of Defense. Holston is housed on 5,980.11 acres with 495 buildings, 129 igloos with explosive storage capacity of 201,369 square feet.
Holston was established in July 1942 and stopped production in 1945. It was reactivated in 1950 in response to the Korean Conflict and production continues today.
Holston is a member of the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s Organic Industrial Base (OIB). The OIB consists of 23 facilities that conduct a myriad of logistics activities to include worldwide shipment and receipt operations; production, storage, demilitarization of ammunition; overhaul, modernization, and upgrade of major weapons systems.
Holston is a Government-Owned Contractor-Operated (GOCO) facility and is a subordinate command of JMC. From its headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal, JMC operates a nationwide network of conventional ammunition manufacturing plants and storage depots, and provides on-site ammunition experts to U.S. combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.
JMC’s customers are U.S. forces of all military services, other U.S. government agencies and allied nations.