Ultium-Cells-Spring-Hill-_12.1

Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors, will expand its Spring Hill, Tennessee, battery cell manufacturing operations. The project represents a $275 million investment by Ultium Cells, and is expected to create 400 additional jobs.

 Courtesy of TNECD

Gov. Bill Lee and TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced last week that Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors, will expand its Spring Hill battery cell manufacturing operations.

