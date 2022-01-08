If the stress of the holidays has taken its toll on your body, there’s a new high tech way of getting some help without drugs or medications.
It’s a device you wear on your wrist called “Apollo,” and although it might sound like a crazy idea the reviews it’s been getting seem to validate that it really does work.
Apollo claims to melt away feelings of anxiety, helps you manage stress, and gives you better sleep. In a study with over 500 participants, Apollo users spent 19% more time in deep sleep on average.
The Apollo, when worn on your wrist or ankle, provides scientifically sound touch therapy with silent, soothing vibrations that speak to your nervous system, telling you that you’re safe and in control. It’s safe, non-invasive, and has no side effects.
It claims to be actively improve your health as it strengthens and rebalances your nervous system and improves your heart rate variability. That means you’re building your resilience to stress and spending less time in fight-or-flight mode and getting more time to rest and digest. The effect builds over time while your body learns to recover from stress more quickly so you can relax, sleep better, and find deep, meaningful focus. The more you use it the better it works.
So how does it really work? Two doctors worked together at the University of Pittsburgh and discovered that certain combinations of low frequency inaudible sound waves, which are vibrations that you can feel but can’t hear, safely and reliably change how we feel through our sense of touch. Those changes can be measured in near real time.
Most of us, especially during hectic times of the year like we just experienced, often feel like there is so much to do that we can’t focus on any one thing. We lay awake at night unable to sleep because our minds are racing. Stressful days make our bodies feel run down and sore.
Long periods of stress strain our whole body by over-activating our nervous system, otherwise known as the fight-or-flight response. This releases stress hormones, making our breathing shallow and fast and sends our heart rate up and our Heart Rate Variability down.
When that fight-or-flight response is active it makes it harder to focus, relax, sleep, or even exercise because our body and mind are both signaling each other that we are under threat and need to escape danger, not sleep or focus on our work.
In a vicious cycle, sleep, meditation, relaxation, and regular exercise help us to recover from stress but they are mentally and physically harder to do when we’re overwhelmed with chronic stress.
When left untreated, chronic stress increases our risk of developing insomnia, anxiety disorders, depression, and chronic pain. It makes us unhappy, disrupts our mood, causes tension and pain, and impairs our sleep.
So the science behind Apollo relies on touch, a very powerful sense. Different forms of touch can change how we feel in ways that can be measured biologically. Certain frequencies of vibrations are found to be soothing, while others can be more energizing.
This probably sounds like some sort of paid advertisement for a new gadget, but truth is I just found the concept really fascinating. In a world where many are turning to substances that temporarily relieve stress, a device like this could be a game changer. I have not tried it, but I must admit I am very tempted. If I do, I’ll make sure and report back with results.
You can check out further details on the device website at apolloneuro.com