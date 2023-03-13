Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Kingsport native Dr. Madison Tincher to HMG Rehabilitation at Medical Plaza located at 105 W. Stone Dr., Suite 1D, Kingsport.
Madison has always been active and grew up in an athletic family, playing three sports in high school. She has always had a passion for helping others and an interest in how the body moves, making a career in Physical Therapy a natural fit.
Madison focuses on pelvic floor therapy, which involves physical methods of strengthening and relaxing the pelvic floor muscles to help improve core stability and control over urination, bowel movements, and sexual function. It can help decrease pain and symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction in both men and women.
“Most people don’t realize how important the pelvic floor is,” said Madison. “Your pelvic floor could be too strong or weak, and the pelvic floor is the base of the core - the functional muscles that keep our posture strong and allows us to bend, twist, and move. A patient’s core could be out of balance and cause knee problems; it’s all connected.”
Madison received her doctorate at South College in Knoxville, and completed her undergraduate from the University of Tennessee.
Madison is a Kingsport native and enjoys spending time with her friends and family. She plays pickleball, practices yoga, and enjoys travel.
For more information on HMG Rehabilitation or to schedule an appointment, call 423-578-1560 for Kingsport, or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.