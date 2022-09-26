Enrollment at the Phipps Bend campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology is higher now than it’s been in years thanks to the new cosmetology classes, and in January it’s expected to get even higher.
Phipps Bend TCAT coordinator Charles Johnson told the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board last week the new truck driving school is tentatively planning to start classes in January of 2023.
“We have hired our first instructor and he will come on board at the school on Oct. 3,” Johnson said. “His first task will be to visit some of the TCATS — Knoxville, Crossville, and even Jackson — and see how they run their programs. I’ll not mention his name because I haven’t spoken to him and gotten permission for that, but he has over three million miles experience over the road. He’s a very experienced driver. I was ver impressed with him, and he’s going to be a good addition to our staff.”
Johnson noted that TCAT has also purchased two trucks for the Phipps Bend school, which are currently being stored at the Morristown campus.
TCAT’s truck driving school is a 222 hour course which is expected to take 7-8 weeks for students to earn their Class A CDL.
“I’m working on getting the site ready, and getting rooms ready,” Johnson told the IDB. “We have started a waiting list for the class. We have people signing up for the class. We are tentatively eyeing a January start.”
Johnson said he has already received calls from trucking companies looking to recruit graduates of the Phipps Bend school.
Johnson added, “These trucks are not only going to be billboards for our school, they’re going to be billboards for Phipps Bend, because that’s where they’re going to be coming from. This and cosmetology are absolutely putting us back on the map. We’ve got the highest enrollment at the school since I’ve been there, and of course that has to do with the cosmetology class (that started earlier this year).”
This past May Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) announced the General Assembly approved $600,000 to open a long-awaited truck driving school at the Phipps Bend TCAT.
Plans for the school were delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Approximately $600,000 was approved for by the Tennessee General Assembly in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget to establish the program, and the General Assembly has committed $225,000 of annual recurring funds for the school.
The Phipps Bend TCAT is located in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park at 323 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville. For more information or to get on the truck driving school waiting list call (423) 345-4130.