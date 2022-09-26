Truck Driving Schools

A commercial truck passes the TCAT campus at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park where a new truck driving school is expected to begin in January of 2023.

 Jeff Bobo

Enrollment at the Phipps Bend campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology is higher now than it’s been in years thanks to the new cosmetology classes, and in January it’s expected to get even higher.

Rogersville, TN

Sept. 22, 2022

