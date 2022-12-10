Eastman’s Black History Oratorical Contest is now accepting essays.
The contest provides high school students in NE Tennessee and SW Virginia an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of Black and African American contributors to the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM).
It also provides the students with the opportunity to improve their writing, communication, public speaking, and leadership skills.
The students selected as authors of the top five essays will be invited to speak at Eastman’s annual Black History Month Program in early 2023. The first-place student will receive a $1,500 cash prize; second-place $1,000; third-place $750; fourth-place $500; and fifth-place $250.
The academic sponsor of the first-place student will receive a $100 gift card for their classroom.
Requirements
Applicants must submit an original written essay discussing an acknowledged Black or African American STEAM contributor or American civil rights leader no later than January 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. via the form located on the website responsibility.eastman.com/oratorical-contest.
The essay content will be graded based on evidencing claim, uniqueness, grammar, and documented sources.
Written essay format guidelines
• Title page: Include name, email, essay title, school, academic sponsor/teacher name, and grade level.
• Essay body: 3-5 pages, one-inch margins, Times New Roman 12-pt. font size, and double spaced
• Source citation page
• Note: Any personal, identifiable information (name, school, etc.) placed within the body of the essay will disqualify the student from placing in this contest.
The top five essay writers will present a three-to-five-minute memorized oration based on their submitted essays. Those presentations will be evaluated on diction, tone, pronunciation, creativity, and nonverbal communication such as body language and eye contact.
Email education@eastman.com for further information. No essays will be accepted at that address.
Eastman Increases Dividend for 13th Consecutive Year
The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share on the company’s common stock, a 4 percent increase from $0.76 per share. The dividend is payable Jan. 6, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2022.
“With this increase, Eastman has raised the dividend for 13 consecutive years, demonstrating the Board’s confidence in our ability to generate strong earnings and cash flows,” said Willie McLain, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “This action also reflects Eastman’s commitment to returning cash to our stockholders and to maintaining a strong financial position as we execute our innovation-driven growth strategy.”