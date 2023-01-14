Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of Americans in urban, suburban and rural areas have started raising backyard chickens.
While there are many benefits to enjoy from backyard chickens and other poultry, it’s important for those with backyard poultry to take precautions against possible Salmonella exposure. It is common for chickens, ducks and other poultry to have Salmonella in their droppings and on their bodies (feathers, feet and beaks).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that in the latest ongoing Salmonella outbreak, there have been almost 900 reported illnesses, over 150 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Backyard poultry keepers must be aware that backyard poultry, such as chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella germs even though they may appear healthy and clean. While these germs rarely make the poultry sick, they can cause serious illness when passed to people.
These germs can easily spread to anything or anyone in the areas where the poultry live or access. Adults and children can become sick from touching backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching their mouth or food and then swallowing Salmonella germs.
What can backyard flock owners do?
The CDC has developed guidelines to help keep families and flocks healthy:
Take proper sanitation precautions
• Do not kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, eat or drink anything around birds, or touch your mouth after handling or being around birds.
• Always wash your hands with soap and water immediately after handling backyard poultry or anything in the area where they live or have access.
• Adults should supervise activities and handwashing of young children.
• Children younger than 5 years of age should not be allowed to touch chicks, ducklings or other backyard poultry. Young children are more likely to get sick from germs like Salmonella.
• If soap and water are not readily available, keep hand sanitizer near the chicken coop.
• Be aware that children younger than 5, people 65 years of age or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk for serious illness from diseases spread between poultry and people.
• Handle eggs carefully. Collect eggs often. Eggs that sit in the nest for long periods can become dirty or cracked, increasing the disease threat.
o Throw away cracked eggs. Germs on the shell can more easily enter the egg through a cracked shell.
o Rub off dirt on eggs with a brush or a cloth. Don’t wash eggs because cold water can pull germs into the egg through pores in the shell.
o Refrigerate eggs to keep them fresh and slow the growth of germs.
o Cook eggs until both the yolk and white are firm and cook egg dishes to an internal temperature of 160 F to kill all germs.
Maintain clean coops
• Clean poultry equipment and supplies outside. This includes all cages, feed and water containers, tools, and anything used to care for the poultry.
• Consider booties or set aside a dedicated pair of shoes/boots to wear while taking care of poultry and keep those shoes/boots outside.
Keep poultry outside
• Do not bring backyard poultry inside the house, particularly the kitchen.
• Do not allow backyard poultry access to areas where food or drink is prepared, served or stored.
• Do not bring baby chicks, ducklings, poults and other backyard poultry to schools, childcare centers or nursing homes.
Seek medical attention if you have any of these symptoms:
• Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 F
• Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving
• Bloody diarrhea
• So much vomiting that you can’t keep liquids down
• Dehydration
Symptoms that can include fever, stomach cramps and diarrhea typically emerge six hours to six days after exposure. Illness typically lasts up to a week, and most people recover without treatment. However, Salmonella infections can spread to the intestine and bloodstream in severe cases that can require hospitalization. State testing of backyard flocks is not common or prevalent. Therefore, the focus at home must be on hygiene and exposure prevention to keep everyone safe.
Chick Chain Programs
Many state Extension services offer chick chain programs to students enrolled in 4-H. Tennessee is one of the states that offers a chick chain program to local 4-H youth though county Extension offices.
Chicks can be ordered from specific mail order hatcheries around the country and are delivered to 4-H’ers through the local post office. These hatcheries also ship chicks to feed stores and co-ops around the country. Clientele should verify that hatcheries used to source chicks participate in the National Poultry Improvement Program (NPIP).
The NPIP program, among other things, encourages Salmonella screening of breeder birds that supply eggs to these hatcheries. The challenge lies in the detection of Salmonella. There are numerous types of Salmonella, and all types can be vertically and horizontally transmitted in birds. In addition, adult birds shed Salmonella intermittently.
As part of NPIP certification, a percentage of adult birds in each breeder flock that supplies NPIP certified hatcheries are tested annually. In addition, NPIP certified hatcheries have a protocol for environmental sampling of swabs, fluff and hatch papers to look for Salmonella.
Most chicks will not develop clinical symptoms but may start to shed bacteria after a stressful event, such as being shipped through the mail and introduced into a new environment.
Because Salmonella is a common occurrence in poultry and because backyard flock keeping and chick chain programs are quite popular across Tennessee, University of Tennessee Extension and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture want to remind everyone of the importance of good biosecurity, sanitation and hygiene when working around or handling any type of backyard poultry.