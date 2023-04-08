KINGSPORT – Kingsport is excited to announce Cheap Trick as the headliner on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage for the second annual Red, White & BOOM Independence Day Celebration. The event will take place on Main Street in the Centennial Park area in Downtown Kingsport on Saturday, July 1st.
For nearly five decades Cheap Trick has brought their brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll to fans around the globe. Their music has earned them many gold and platinum certifications and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame speaks to the pioneering sound the band is known for.
With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their hits, “I Want You To Want Me,” “He’s A Whore,” “California Man,” “Dream Police,” “Surrender,” and more. Their most recent album, “In Another World,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Rock Chart upon its release in the spring of 2021.
The first Red, White & BOOM exceeded expectations and set the stage for an even bigger event in its second year. Announcements of additional entertainment and more details will be released soon. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also still available.
Red, White & Boom is made possible by Cardinal Glass Industries, City of Kingsport, Citizen’s Bank, Eastman Credit Union and Visit Kingsport. The event is free and open to the public. Visit one of many downtown establishments or enjoy food trucks and beverage vendors beginning at 5 p.m. in the Main Street area. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to enjoy an evening of food, beverage, music and fireworks.