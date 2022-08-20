Almost 5,000 Hawkins Co. homeowners had a significant wealth increase this year. Thanks to the housing market’s gains, a little over half of the county’s mortgaged properties gained equity-rich status.
Equity rich means the mortgage holder had at least 50 percent equity. The dramatic increase illustrates the strength of the local housing market. It also shows how homeownership has been a wealth-producing machine. And the wealth-building party is expected to continue at or very near its current pace for the rest of the year.
News about the county homeowners’ newfound wealth gains came in Attom Data Solutions’ second-quarter Home Equity and Underwater Report. That analysis found that 4,466 (55.9 percent) of the county’s mortgaged properties were equity rich. This time last year, there were 2,429 (29.7 percent) equity-rich properties.
The analysis also found that 1,362 (57.3 percent) of Church Hill’s mortgaged properties were equity rich. That’s up from 766 (30.5 percent) during the second quarter of last year.
Rogersville’s new equity-rich properties topped out at 1,533 (55.8 percent). This time last year, it was 794 (28.4 percent).
Hawkins had the second highest share of equity-rich properties in the Tri-Cities during the second quarter. Greene Co. had the largest share – 57.5 percent.
“After 124 consecutive months of home price increases, it’s no surprise that the percentage of equity-rich homes is the highest we’ve ever seen,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom. “While home price appreciation appears to be slowing down due to higher interest rates on mortgage loans, it seems likely that homeowners will continue to build on the record amount of equity they have for the rest of 2022.”
The reason owners can expect some extra equity growth by year’s end in the seven-month price trend for Rogersville existing home sales is up 20.7% from last year and up 10.6 percent in Church Hill. Last year’s annual Tri-Cities price growth rate was up 19.7 percent, and it was up 12.8 percent in 2020, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR).
Although sales are beginning to creep back to seasonal levels, high demand and lack of inventory continue exerting upward pressure on prices.
The local quarterly equity update illustrates one of the main reasons the average net worth of homeowners v. renters is staggering. According to the Federal Reserve, before the pandemic, homeowners had a median net worth of $255,000, while a renters’ net worth was just $6,300.
Doubling local equity gains for the equity-rich status part of the report wasn’t the only good news in Attom’s analysis. The overall market gains halved the number of seriously underwater properties during the second quarter from last year.
Seriously underwater means the property owner owed at least 25 percent more than the estimated value.
There were 220 Hawkins Co. mortgaged properties with that status in the analysis. This time last year, the number was 507.
Church Hill’s underwater total during the second quarter was 57, down from 144 last year. In Rogersville, it was 89, down from 203 last year.