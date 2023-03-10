The secret to becoming a superhost with AirBnB might just be in the freshly baked breads and cookies made by Bunny Hall.
Perhaps it’s the apple and pear butter she makes. Or it could be the fresh farm eggs the couple shares with their guests.
But it might also be the peaceful, rural location with its acres of privacy and a little rain on the tin roof while listening to the babbling brook.
Or perhaps it’s the location being just eleven miles from downtown that brings guests back. And being pet friendly might also be a draw.
Gene and Bunny Hall think it’s all in the details and communications making guests feel welcome.
The Halls purchased the 2 bedroom 1 bath log cabin in 2019 by pictures only and an inspection from their home in south Florida. Calling it divine intervention, the cabin has proven to be everything the couple could ask for, making it a superior airBnB, according to Bunny Hall.
The Halls have actually established the ranking of superhost with a five star rating. You may wonder what makes a five star superhost?
It is the personal touches, sharing fresh eggs and even making pies from the fruit trees on the property for the long term guests. Homestyle hospitality at its finest while allowing for privacy is key, along with communications.
The log cabin sits on a peaceful 22.75 acres and has a creek, hiking trails and a pavilion with a BBQ grill on the porch. The cabin is tastefully decorated and is 650 square feet and very private.
The cabin has a bear theme and although it came furnished, they were not pleased with the mismatched furnishings. Bunny Hall began searching for thrift shop finds and even added local artwork for decor.
”We have stayed busy”
“Our cabin was ready on January 15, 2020 so we listed it as a vacation home on airBnB,” Bunny told the Review. “We received our first booking and we were so excited. And we have stayed busy ever since. We have the advantage of a gorgeous property. The cabin is very private, in its own little knoll. A creek babbles by and runs into our one acre well stocked pond. We offer catch and release fishing for giant bluegill, largemouth bass and river catfish. There are also trails that climb 23 acres with amazing views and a Civil War era family cemetery.”
Bunny added, “I also think the pandemic contributed to our success. Guests no longer wanted to vacation in the cities. They were seeking quiet, private stays with no contact. Some guests were actually isolating and working remotely from the cabin.”
Though the Halls were originally wondering why people would come to Rogersville, they soon learned people like the rural, peaceful setting of the cabin.
Located only 11 miles from town, the guests sometimes go antiquing while checking out the town. But many guests say their favorite activity at the cabin itself is hearing the rain on the tin roof and enjoying coffee on the porch in the morning.
“Our cabin is for guests who want to hear the frogs sing, the coyotes howl, the owls hoot and even a rooster crowing,” said Bonnie.
Over 225 satisfied guests
More than 225 satisfied guests have passed through the Hall’s AirBnB, giving the Hall’s the 5 star rating that has promoted them as superhosts.
“We think the key to success is communication,” Bunny said. “I thank them when they book, and fourteen days out I send them a message with details through AirBnB. In ten days I text them sharing more information and we begin the countdown. By the time their arrival date comes, they feel comfortable and welcome, not like strangers.”
She added, “Then once they arrive they text me to say they have accessed the property and connected to the wifi. I tell them to yell if they need anything and we leave them alone. If they can’t figure out the grill, TV or wifi or have questions, we are always available but we never bother our guests.”
The little extra details
There are also some fruit trees on the property and Bonnie often bakes pies in season for her guests.
The Halls have chickens too and sometimes take them fresh eggs, freshly baked bread or cookies. Gene Hall keeps the maintenance up and the grounds in perfect condition.
Gene also plants flowers, maintains the trails and provides wood for the fireplace for their guests.
The Halls believe the little extra details make a big difference. Bunny Hall also said that some guests fall in love with Rogersville and relocate back, becoming friends.
The cabin can be found under the AirBnB website under Rogersville TN as superhosts Gene and Bunny Hall.