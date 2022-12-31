Planting-at-Dani

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture received a USDA-NIFA grant to launch a new graduate fellowship program designed to help meet the projected need for international trade leaders. The fellowship will include a fully funded, two-week, special international study in Southeast Asia. Pictured, Gracie Pekarcik, study abroad coordinator at the UTIA Smith Center for International Sustainable Agriculture, joins Cambodian producers in the field.

 Courtesy of the University of Tennessee

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture has received a grant to launch a new graduate fellowship program aimed at preparing the next generation of leaders in international agriculture.

