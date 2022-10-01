Photo courtesy UT

The grant from USDA will allow the UTIA team to help grassland farmers adopt climate-smart practices while optimizing profitability. Grasslands are the single largest agricultural land use in the U.S. and agriculture's largest and most effective carbon-storage system.

KNOXVILLE – The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture has received a $30 million grant to help grassland farmers enter the emerging carbon economy while enhancing productivity and ecological benefits.

