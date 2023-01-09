A downtown Rogersvile icon may be for sale, but the owners are hoping a new buyer will keep the tradition of Oh Henry's Restaurant going
Located at 201 E. Main Street, Oh Henry's opened in 1991 by Jean Henry and her brother Charles Trent. In keeping with family tradition, Jean’s son, Danny Henry, purchased the restaurant from his uncle in 2013 after his mother passed away in 2009 at 69 years old.
Every family member has worked there at some point. His brother, David Henry has remained as manager for 32 years.
The establishment is currently up for sale as Danny Henry is beginning a new adventure –”getting hitched”. Danny Henry also works full time as a probation officer and wants the extra time spent with his soon-to-be wife.
In March of 1991, Jean Henry and her brother, Charles Trent, purchased the building on Main Street and opened Oh Henry’s Restaurant. Danny Henry describes his mother as being tough around the edges but in reality a big soft hearted woman.
“If you came in and told her you were hungry with no money she would feed you for free without any judgment," Danny said. "It did not matter who you were or your circumstance. If you were homeless, just lost a job or whatever, it didn’t matter. She would not let anyone go hungry.”
The very first customer Jean Henry served was Scott Fields who worked for the water department. Fields came in for breakfast. Both of the Henry brothers recall many memories there of the loyal customer base.
Colorful Characters
Jean Henry, although appearing stern, would welcome everyone including a very colorful character many in town will remember as “Detcie”.
Janice Louise "Detcie" Rogers had a bit of a reputation and many people in town were not kind to her.
“But Mom would see her standing outside and invite her in. Detcie always knew she was welcome here and Mom never ever judged her for her profession or habits,” says Danny Henry as he chuckles at the thought of the memory.
Long gone are Jean and Detcie but they had formed a unique bond over the years right there at Oh Henry’s.
There have been many other characters who have passed through the restaurant including several politicians on the campaign trail. And of course there were repeat customers–many repeat customers and many continue coming back to this day with their families.
In a small town where everyone knows everyone, Oh Henry's is a family based familiar place to this day.
Wednesday Night Biscuits & Gravy
Also there became a Wednesday evening tradition by request from the church people in 1996. They loved her famous biscuits and homemade gravy and requested it to be served at night after services.
Jean Henry accommodated them once but they continued requesting the meal on Wednesday nights and it became a tradition. In fact, they still serve biscuits and gravy on Wednesday nights to date.
“Mom was old school and did not like change. We operated on a cash basis for many years. But times changed with debit cards and we had to put in a processor. Mom actually learned the system quickly and we kept up in both old and new times,” Danny Henry explains.
Recipes From Scratch
Jean Henry made many dishes from scratch and Oh Henry’s still makes the traditional meatloaf, chicken casserole, their famous chicken salad and more just like Jean did. Keeping tradition proved to be very valuable.
During covid lockdowns their customers continued support in take out orders. “While many restaurants closed down our loyal customer base kept us going”, Danny Henry says.
“We have always had best sellers on the menu including soup beans and cornbread, hamburger steaks and of course Mom’s famous biscuits and gravy. In the pandemic people liked the comfort knowing they could still get them along with anything else on our menu. This has been a very good living to us but it is time for a personal change.”
Being sold are the two connected buildings, all furnishings, equipment, and even Jean’s original recipes are included.
They have a staff who wants to stay and manager David Henry is willing to continue if desired. Though the next owners will need to change the family name, nothing else has to change unless they want it to. The restaurant will continue to stay open until it sells.
Remax Cynthia Jackson is handling the listing and can be reached at (423) 272-4400. The two buildings together are listed for $425,000 or can be separated for this turn key opportunity.