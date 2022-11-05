Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) announced its third-quarter 2022 financial results.
The company delivered third-quarter results in line with its mid-September update:
Reached a definitive agreement with PepsiCo to baseload our planned third molecular recycling facility.
Third-quarter revenue increased 13 percent excluding the impacts of the divested rubber additives and adhesives resins product lines and foreign currency exchange rates.
Implemented double-digit price increases across all operating segments to offset significant levels of continued inflation.
Taking decisive actions to reduce costs by approximately $150 million in 2023.
“Our team has done an excellent job managing through a challenging environment, including driving mix improvement with innovative products and demonstrating commercial excellence in our pricing,” said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. “We remained focused on implementing significant price increases to offset higher raw material, energy, distribution, and other costs, which were at a higher level in the third quarter than at any other time during this inflationary period. Our focus for the remainder of the year is on generating strong operating cash flow and driving progress on milestones for our key growth initiatives. We are excited to have reached a definitive agreement with PepsiCo for our third planned molecular recycling facility, demonstrating our leadership position to create significant value in the circular economy.”
Corporate Results 3Q 2022 versus 3Q 2021
Sales revenue was unchanged as 14 percent higher selling prices were offset by a 10 percent unfavorable impact from divested businesses and a 3 percent unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates. Sales volume/mix was down 1 percent.
Selling prices increased approximately $380 million in response to significantly higher raw material, energy, and distribution prices. Product mix improved due to the strength of our innovation-driven growth model, driven by transportation and medical end markets, which was offset by lower sales volume attributed to slowing demand across several key end markets, including building and construction and industrial. Sales volume was also impacted by a power outage at our Kingsport, Tennessee, site in late July and logistical constraints.
Segment Results 3Q 2022 versus 3Q 2021
Advanced Materials – Sales revenue increased 15 percent due to 16 percent higher selling prices and 3 percent higher sales volume/mix, partially offset by a 4 percent unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates.
Higher selling prices across the segment were led by specialty plastics and advanced interlayers due to higher raw material, energy, and distribution prices. Improved product mix was led by improvement in the global automotive market and a modest improvement in other markets. Sales volume growth was limited by the unplanned shutdown and logistical constraints.
Additives & Functional Products – Sales revenue increased 12 percent due to 16 percent higher selling prices and 1 percent higher sales volume/mix, partially offset by a 5 percent unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates.
Higher selling prices, led by care additives, were due to higher raw material, energy, and distribution prices. Cost pass-through contracts contributed approximately half of the selling price increase in the segment. Higher sales volume/mix was driven by favorable mix in aviation fluids end markets, partially offset by weakening demand in the building and construction and industrial end markets.
Chemical Intermediates – Sales revenue increased 3 percent due to 14 percent higher selling prices attributed to higher raw material, energy, and distribution prices, partially offset by 9 percent lower sales volume/mix. The lower volume/mix was due to slowing end-market demand, customer destocking, and both planned and unplanned manufacturing maintenance.
Fibers – Sales revenue increased 13 percent as 16 percent higher selling prices due to higher raw material, energy, and distribution prices were partially offset by 2 percent lower sales volume/mix.
Cash Flow
In first nine months 2022, cash from operating activities was $518 million, compared to $1,189 million in first nine months 2021. The decline was primarily due to lower adjusted EBITDA, higher cash tax payments, higher variable compensation payouts, and an increased use of cash in working capital driven by continued inflationary pressures. In first nine months 2022, the company returned $1,192 million to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends.
2022 Outlook
Commenting on the outlook for full-year 2022, Costa said: Through nine months of 2022, we have demonstrated the resilience of our portfolio as we leveraged our innovation-driven growth model to improve product mix in key markets. The mix improvement mostly offset weakening demand and destocking, primarily in building and construction and industrial end markets, particularly in Europe and China.
We’ve also implemented significant price increases to offset historic inflation in raw material, energy, distribution, and other costs. Looking forward to the fourth quarter, challenges to the global economy have increased, including softening end-market demand, accelerated inventory destocking, and the strong U.S. dollar. In addition, we expect continued high energy, raw material, and distribution costs will limit spread improvement in our specialty businesses.
In this environment, we remain focused on outperforming our underlying markets as we drive continued mix improvement. Putting this all together, we expect fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 adjusted EPS to be between $1.10 and $1.40 and $8.05 and $8.35, respectively, and operating cash flow to be between $1 billion and $1.2 billion.
The full-year 2022 projected adjusted diluted EPS excludes any non-core, unusual, or nonrecurring items. Our financial results forecasts do not include non-core items (such as mark-to-market pension and other postretirement benefit gain or loss, and asset impairments and restructuring charges) or any unusual or non-recurring items because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the financial impact of such items.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning current expectations and assumptions for future global economic conditions; logistics challenges, supply chain issues for customers and suppliers, and raw material and energy costs; competitive position and acceptance of specialty products in key markets; mix of products sold; cost reductions; and revenue, earnings, adjusted diluted EPS, cash flow, share repurchases, and cash and cash equivalents for full-year 2022.