Diseases of Dispair study

“Appalachian Diseases of Despair,” a new report from the Appalachian Regional Commission co-authored by Michael Meit from the ETSU Center for Rural Health Research, finds that diseases of despair mortality had begun to decline between 2017 and 2018, but dramatically surged in 2020, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

