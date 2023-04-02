Affordability and workforce housing are this year’s real estate buzzwords. Unfortunately, NE Tenn. doesn’t have a very good track record going into the spring home buying and selling season.
According to the Atlanta Federal Reserve, all the NE Tenn. counties in the Tri-Cities region were rated as unaffordable. That was based on the FED’s Homeownership Affordability Monitor. The monitor uses an affordability benchmark of 30 percent of an individual’s or household’s income to spend on housing.
Hawkins Co.’s data shows the average new mortgage payment was $1,528. That included the principal, interest, taxes, insurance, and private mortgage insurance. It accounted for 42.9 percent of income spent on housing. It was the second least affordability rank in the Tri-Cities region. Washington Co. was the highest at 44 percent. But there’s more to the affordability story than the blanket affordability rating.
There were 41 single-family existing homes sold in Hawkins last month. The median price was $241,000. The median is the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less. The affordability range is 80 percent to 120 percent of the median sales price. So, a home in the $192,800 on the low end and $289,200 on the high end could be rated as affordable.
There were 28 of the 45 new listings in the affordable range. And one-in-three of the homes in active listings were in the affordable range. So, from a housing price vantage, the affordable housing stock doesn’t look all that bad. But that’s only half the situation. A bigger part is how much will the mortgage be. And that’s where the issue gets hyper-individualistic.
The best mortgage deals go to buyers with the best credit ratings, lowest debt level, and biggest down payment. Unfortunately, Tennessee is among the states with the lowest average credit scores. And most buyers don’t pony up the 20 percent down payment that gets them past having to add a couple hundred a month in private mortgage insurance fees to the mortgage.
The down payment is a major factor in lowering the mortgage. But the average local down payment is about half the targeted 20 percent — if that.
A Hawkins Co. buyer with a 20 percent down payment with a top credit rating and a low debt-to-income ratio could expect to see a mortgage payment of $1,209 a month for a median-price home. That assumes the end of last month’s median price and last week’s best rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage. That’s a big difference from the FED’s $1,528 cited in the Homeownership Affordability Monitor. Drop the down payment to 10 percent and the cost goes up. Even if the buyer got the same best rate, which is doubtful, the mortgage would go up about $150 a month before the private mortgage insurance was added.
It is a fact that the housing market is hyper-local, and inventory and prices vary widely among the communities in a county. A drill-down on the hyper-individualist effects shows that Hawkins is a more affordable housing market than the headline affordability ratings for buyers who are the best financially prepared.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com