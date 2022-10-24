The Rogersville Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Andrea Davidson and her “B Well Natural Health” shop to the neighborhood Thursday with a ribbon cutting and open house.
Chamber director Nancy Barker noted during Thursday’s ceremony that five years ago S. Church Street was probably one of the ugliest streets in downtown Rogersville.
“With a lot of partnerships between the city and the Main Street program, and the street department, the water department, and Holston Electric, we came together and put in new sidewalks, put in the period lamps, with a little dream that all these businesses would be rehabbed an this would become a beautiful street,” Barker said. “That vision has come to pass. This is definitely a wonderful store to come and be here, and I don’t think we could have a better person represent us on Church Street.”
Barker added, “We’re really pleased that she’d here and we hoping you’ll come back after today and check out everything she has, and shop, and try out the sauna. Her enthusiasm is amazing and we’re certainly glad you’re here.”
Acquired quite an education
Technically B Well has been open since March, although some interior renovations were ongoing since then.
Davidson previously worked at the Green Boomerang health food store in Rogersville before it closed last year. At the same time Green Boomerang closed, the store space at 122 S. Church Street opened up.
Davidson had acquired quite an education at Green Boomerang on all-natural food supplements and remedies. Since Green Boomerang was no longer there to meet the local demand for those products, she decided to open a new store of her own called “B Well”.
B Well sells vitamins, minerals, herbs, essential oils, digestive aids and other all natural health supplements.
From her time at Green Boomerang Davidson knew what local people want, so she knows what to stock, and if someone wants an item that isn’t on the shelf she can order it and have it within a day or two.
In addition to selling products for humans, Davidson also sells all natural health supplements for pets. You can visit Andrea and her “shop dog” Luca at the B-Well shop Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
‘Come experience optimized health’
Davidson said she is honored that folks in the community choose to support her business by shopping local and make “a Kentucky girl” like her feel so welcome.
“You can turn on the news in any county across the globe — national news, local news — and you can count the reasons why the world is getting worse,” Davidson said. “I would argue that at the same time, simultaneously the world is getting better, and I do believe that this community, this town, and this county is rooted in the betterment.”
Davidson added, “I feel honored to have been made to feel so welcome here. I’m going to say my intention out loud for this to be a supportive place for all of us. May this be a place for us to come experience optimized health for our minds, our bodies and our spirits.”