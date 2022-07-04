Three Hawkins county students were recognized with top awards in the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships held in Atlanta June 22-23.
More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
Among the local students to ear top honors were:
Aedyn Mullins who graduated from Volunteer High School in May and placed 5th in the Nation in Action Skills and was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Action Skills.
Azlee Keck who is a rising 6th grader from Surgoinsville Middle School placed 4th in the Nation in Job Skills Open and was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Job Skill Demonstration Open.
Dixie Keck who is a rising 8th grader from Surgoinsville Middle placed 1st in the Nation in Job Skills A.
Volunteer High School criminal justice teacher Richard Mcginnis and Surgoinsville Middle School assistant principal Kevin Hilton took students to Atlanta Ga., and participated in the SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference/Competition on June 20-24.
Azlee and Dixie are sisters and both won the state competition in April and represented Tennessee at the National Level. The national competition was held June 20-24, with the awards ceremony on June 24 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.
Adeyn Mullins prior to placing 5th this year Mullins was the silver medal recipient the previous two years. Mullins will be attending at the University of Tennessee in the Fall.
Azlee and Dixie,’s parents, John and Sarah Keck, issued the following statement about the competition:
“This was our first year, we were very impressed by the students in the Skills USA organization. We can see the benefits of communication and leadership through their examples. It was a great experience for our daughters and improved their confidence. We are just so very grateful for the opportunity set by Mr. Hilton and Surgoinsville Middle school.”
Hilton added, “These students gave outstanding performances at this year’s competition and represented our community and our state with pride and professionalism.”
Students were invited to the national SkillsUSA competition to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers
The Skill Point Certificate earned by Mullins and Keck represents demonstrated workplace readiness in the student’s occupational specialty. Students can add the certificate to an employment portfolio.
Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score for their event as an indicator of proficiency. All SkillsUSA Championships competitors were honored on Friday night, June 24 at the SkillsUSA Awards Ceremony at State Farm Arena, which was sponsored by partner Frontdoor Inc. with keynote speaker Darren Keefe of HGTV.
“More than 5,200 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships,” said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. “This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members.”
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America’s skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.