Quincy Koch visited Tybee Island in Georgia on a vacation while continuing to work remotely. Koch loves the flexibility of remote work, telling the Review, I can work from anywhere. 2

Quincy Koch visited Tybee Island in Georgia on a vacation while continuing to work remotely. Koch loves the flexibility of remote work, telling the Review, “I can work from anywhere.”

 contributed

Quincy Koch has a degree in supply chain management but he says you never know where your true field of work will be with today’s technology.

Trending Recipe Videos