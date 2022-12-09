Quincy Koch has a degree in supply chain management but he says you never know where your true field of work will be with today’s technology.
While expecting to work in an office he has found remote work instead. Originally he feared work from home would be isolating but he found quite the opposite to be true. He has taken his work with him while traveling to several states already seeing friends and family.
Originally from Connecticut, Koch lives in Rogersville with his parents, Sheila and Eric Koch who are both professionals. His mother is a registered nurse and his father is a retired school teacher.
They encouraged Koch to get his bachelor’s degree for employment flexibility but Koch never expected the flexibility to include travel perks from remote working.
Koch graduated from Woodland Regional High School in Prospect Connecticut where he was active in sports in track as well as playing football as a quarterback. He moved to Rogersville with his parents 5 years ago.
Koch got his bachelor’s degree at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina where he lived on campus.
Fear Of Social Isolation
“At first I thought working from home would be socially isolating, especially with me being just 23 years old. I had to do a 4 month internship to graduate and I decided to complete the internship with a company called Wisetack while working from home.”
But the job turned out to be far from social isolation and Koch accepted a permanent position with the company. Koch has learned he can actually travel and work at the same time. All he needs is a good wifi connection.
Koch tells the Review that Wisetack is a financial platform offering payment options to businesses who finance their customers. They were awarded Best Consumer Lending Solution by Finovate Awards.
Business insider says “One of the 70 most promising startups changing the world of financing”.
Koch noted, “If I decide to travel to a major city I can actually rent an office desk for $30 a day and the company will pay half. So even if I end up in an area without wifi I have the option to rent a desk with wifi.”
Koch recently traveled to Tampa Florida with his job. He was able to spend time in the sunshine while working at the same time. He has also traveled to Savannah and worked on Tybee Island. “My cousin in Alabama invited me to come stay and I worked there too.”
Travel Required Is Paid By Wisetack
Some off-site travel is actually required from Wisetack. Employees meet up for parties and events throughout the year. Koch has traveled to San Juan for a company meeting with all remote employees.
The next meet will be in San Francisco where the company is based out of for a Christmas party. All airfare and expenses are covered by the company for all of their remote employees required to attend. Koch says he enjoys meeting other employees. He no longer has concerns over social isolation with Wisetack.
Not only is the pay great but Koch says the perks are outstanding too. Koch has a 401K, health insurance including vision and dental plus flexible paid time off. There are also stock options available.
“I make a lot more than most of my peers do with the same degree too.” And I’m not stuck in an office 40 hours a week either. Plus there is no driving time wasted.”
His hours are 9 to 5, Monday through Friday with weekends off. Koch will do whatever it takes to resolve issues for the company, saying, “Solving issues can be challenging but problem solving also creates the foundation of a business and it’s my job to get that done. And I can do that from anywhere.”
Future Travel Plans While Working
Koch has plans for more travel with remote work. He would like to go out West to see national parks in Texas and Arizona. After that he is planning to visit Europe while continuing to work.
Koch plans to visit Germany, England and France. “I might just travel for a year or two straight. I have the opportunity to see the world if I choose to while earning a living at the same time. I can even work from cruise ships as long as there is wifi”.