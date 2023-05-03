First built in the 1850’s, many people who have passed through what is now the Home Place Bed & Breakfast in Mooresburg.
While lodging options were once spread by word of mouth, Pricsilla Rogers has expanded knowledge of her hotel online.
She’s had visitors from all over including travelers from other countries. In the process, Rogers also listed with Airbnb and has become a five star superhost.
Rogers is also a direct descendant of Joseph Rogers, the founder of Rogersville. The rooms are rich in the family’s history with preservations of family antiques passed down as well as timely photographs.
The property has been passed down the line of generations of family and Pricilla Rogers took over in 1996. Staying true to her family ties, Rogers has preserved much history and continues keeping the lodging open for guests.
The house was formerly known as Mooresburg Springs Hotel. The property has been owned by the Rogers’ family since it was first built as a log house in the 1850’s.
Rogers herself actually grew up in the house after it became a hotel/boarding facility which was run by her Grandmother at the time. Generations have passed through time there, each leaving behind a rich history of what their lives were like and Rogers has preserved it all.
“I grew up here. Hotel stuff is in my blood,” Rogers said. “I inherited it before the internet was really a thing, but still people came right away. It was around Heritage Days in Rogersville and back then the only other hotel was Hale Springs Inn. Shortly after, the Chelaque community was being developed. Many people stayed here while building their homes.”
She added, “People just kept coming. Now they come from everywhere, including Japan, Germany and Australia. I have also had guests from just about every state. I would estimate I have had over 1,000 people stayed here. And many return again and again.”
Sweets and dandelion wine
For many years, as a bed and breakfast, Rogers would serve breakfast in the dining room for all of her guests to come together. But when COVID approached with the rule of social distancing, Rogers made the decision to keep guests safe.
Rogers discontinued serving breakfast with all of her guests together. Instead, each room has a separate sitting area with coffee, a microwave, and a mini refrigerator.
Rogers makes freshly baked banana and/or pumpkin bread in the main kitchen in the mornings and brings them to the individual sitting areas. And she will still whip up a frittata and deliver it by special request. And then there is “the recipe” when available in the evenings for guests to sip.
Rogers shares “the recipe” which is her homemade Dandelion wine when it’s available. She picks her own dandelions from the grounds and uses a recipe long passed down the generations of the Rogers’ family since the late 1800’s. Guests can even pick up a copy of the recipe to make a batch themselves.
Mammy Room and the Drummer Room
The historic bedrooms are filled with family heirlooms for the guest, both as displays and for actual use. In the Mammy room, named after her great grandmother, there is a bed that was originally brought to the house on a covered wagon.
Another bedroom is known as the Drummer room. Drummers were traveling salesmen back in Mammy’s day and they came a lot. It is also furnished in rich history, displaying museum-like memorabilia, preserving the era from a time long ago.
Guest Debbie Hammond and her dog Tashi, have been staying at the home since late December while having a home built. At $50 per night, the room was cost effective for a long term stay.
Hammond has been extremely pleased. By far, the lemon bread has been her favorite breakfast. But the true charm is the historic lessons that she has learned from spending time with Rogers. “She is down to earth. She is very welcoming and goes all for her guests,” Hammond said.
Connections
“This house is all about connections,” Rogers told the Review. “There is a special energy in this house. Once a homeless man came to stay. He didn’t have any money but he later brought back a beautiful painting of an eagle he saw on the lake. These are all connections from the generations of family and those who have passed through and became friends.”