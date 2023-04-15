The Greeneville Flyboys announce the club’s job fair of the 2023 season will be Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The job fair will take place at Pioneer Park in Greeneville.
The job fair will feature job positions for all seasonal departments. Available departments include hires for retail, ushers, concessions/food service, bartenders, suite hosts, operations, kids zone attendants, photographer, and press box personnel.
Most Flyboys positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.
Potential employees will be asked to fill out their top three job choices on their interview questionnaire, which will be provided at the job fair. All persons seeking employment may not be able to work in their area of choice, as jobs will be offered by strength of application and/or resume. Attendees should bring two forms of identification.
The Flyboys commence their season on the road against the Johnson City Doughboys on June 6, 2023. The first Flyboys home game at Pioneer Park will be June 7 versus Johnson City.
About the Greeneville Flyboys
The Greeneville Flyboys play their home games at Pioneer Park. The Flyboys play in the Appalachian League, and are owned and operated by Boyd Sports, LLC. Boyd Sports owns and operates several teams in the East Tennessee region and is committed to growth of baseball and providing affordable, fun, and family entertainment.