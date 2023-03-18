The Mechanic Shop, which was opened by Israel Thorne in 2014 on Burem Road, has been a huge success, but has recently gotten even bigger by “downsizing”.
The shop originally serviced all kinds of vehicles; cars, trucks, diesel, small engines and just about anything else. Beginning in 2023 the shop is exclusively a small engine sales and service shop.
There are several reasons for switching to small engines; Israel said “We were just spread too thin, we had to specialize,” The shop began selling Spartan lawnmowers in 2018.
Israel said he thought they might sell 15-20 mowers per year.
“Through word of mouth and referrals, sales snowballed and we sold 97 mowers in 2020,” he said. “Now, we just don’t have time to work on automobiles.”
Israel also suffered a fall in 2019 in which he broke a hand and had a torn ligament. This caused him to reevaluate the work that he could physically take on.
Israel came to Rogersville from central Tennessee. He said he was “raised in small engine repair.”
He recalls that at 19 he got into auto and diesel repair to make year-round income. He moved here in 2013, “Looking to try something different.”
He remembers he came to Rogersville because a friend “Offered us a spot to park our camper.” He met the owner of the building on Burem Road and rented the basement in 2014. In 2015, he took over the whole building; “I had tools, he had the building, it came together.”
Today The Mechanic Shop has about 140 mowers in stock. They sell Spartan and Red Max mowers, Intimidator UTVs, ENVY neighborhood vehicles, Red Max string trimmers, blowers and hedge trimmers and Husqvarna chain saws. They are a Gorilla Trailer dealer and sell Amsoil products.
Israel says that the shop gives priority to those who buy their equipment from the Mechanic Shop.
“They have their own line for service,” he said. “We do a lot of yearly service on the products we’ve sold. The relationship after the sale is important.”
Another reason to purchase equipment from the Mechanic Shop is that they have parts on hand for the products they sell.
Israel’s wife, Kyla, works with him at the shop. They live on the shop premises with their children, Miranda and Joshua.
There more changes on the way. Next year Israel plans to remodel the building to include 4,000 square feet of indoor showroom space.
Israel said The Mechanic Shop has been well-received by the community.
“When I first started, we were open 6-7 days per week,” he said. “We appreciate the people of Hawkins County welcoming us in, we’ve been accepted and continue to grow.”
The Mechanic Shop is located at 265 Burem Road. To learn more call (423) 272-7825.