Cooper Standard employees gathered around the flagpole at the Phipps Bend plant while Corporate HSE Manager Charleen Jones announced names of employees who are veterans and their branches of military served.
employee Herb Duncan trumpeted the Star-Spangled Banner during a ceremony honoring veterans Monday at Cooper Standard.
Cooper Standard Automotive held a ceremony Monday to honor the Veterans who work in the plant, as well as the family members of employees who have served.
The Veterans were assembled in front of the crowd while Volunteer High School’s NJROTC Color Guard presented the flags and employee Herb Duncan trumpeted the Star-Spangled Banner.
Charleen Jones outlined the origins of how we began to celebrate Veterans Day, and what it means to be a Veteran. She told of the great sacrifices that these brave men and women made for our country.
Charleen announced the employee’s family members names and branch of military they served. Cooper Standard associates Kevin Stewart led the employees in prayer and Jamie Stewart performed Amazing Grace while playing his guitar.
Charleen concluded the ceremony by inviting everyone to come thank Cooper Standard’s Veterans.
The Cooper Standard employee veterans who were honored included: