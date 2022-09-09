Tucked away off of McKinney Chapel Road in Rogersville lies the beautiful Willow Oak Ranch, well known for producing the best cattle in America.
The Chiangus cattle breed are desired for their genetics producing large but gentle bulls that are top line breeders. The ranch was founded in 1982, focusing on development of the hybrid Angus breed.
According to their website, “Chiangus steers are unequaled in bottom line performance and profitability.” Commercial bulls produced at Willow Oak are the best in the industry with offspring producing high choice yield.
Richard Arnold owns Willow Oak Ranch and lives on the property to this day. Richard is an attorney who was raised in the city. As a boy he would sometimes visit a relative’s farm and he enjoyed the countryside. Mr. Arnold has a philosophy he has put in motion for the ranch.
He says you must take advice from those who know more than you in order to learn. These have proven to be wise words for development of Willow Oak Ranch.
Excellent lineage
Inspired by The Eileenmere Program which dates back to 1960, Richard Arnold and Willow Oak Ranch learned about linebreeding. Each animal has 62 ancestors in a 5 generation pedigree. Linebreeding produces greater probability of desired characteristics to be inherited and passed on.
With a rating scale provided by every staff member on the ranch the herd is rated for temperament. Based on a 1 to 5 scale, 5 being best temperament, 4 being good temperament, 3 average temperament, 2 below average and 1 being unacceptable.
Categories 1, 2 and 3 are separated from the herd and leave the ranch. This rating scale has assured the production of bulls with a docile manner making them easier to maneuver as gentle giants. Temperament is a major rating factor of the bulls as a gentle bull is much easier and safer to handle. Each bull is rated by every employee of the ranch who directly cares for them.
Only the cows with a rating of 4 (good temperment not reactive to human presence) and cows rated 5 ( best temperament meaning reacts appropriately to humans and other cattle) remain at Willow Oak. The result of this rating ensures a gentle herd with no aggression.
Every part of a bull is rated for structure as well on a 1 to 10 score with 10 as superior, 9 as excellent, 8 as desirable, 7 as no major faults, 6 as acceptable, 5 as marginal, 4 as undesirable, 3 as unacceptable, 2 as major faults and 1 as genetic trash. Only scores of 4 and 5 star rated Sires are in The Willow Oak cattle herd. The result is a superior herd with consistency.
‘Bold Ruler’ and ‘Little Bull’ keeping busy
The sale prices of a bull from Willow Oak Ranch can vary between $2,500 to $6,000 with actual values being $5,000 to $15,000 for a bull producing quality calves for 10 years.
No wonder Willow Oak Ranch has a 90% repeat customer base! Additionally, all bulls sold come with a one year guarantee of satisfaction. This means production, injury to the animal and temperament are all included and they are happy to replace a bull for a customer’s satisfaction for any reason. Bulls are sold and transported to more than 35 states.
State of the art technology is also applied to ensure the best quality cows produced on the ranch. Aside from actual weights recorded, all sale bulls are EPD rated, tested by sonogram for back fat, marbling score, ribeye area and intermuscular fat. The data is provided to customers and includes longevity potential, foot soundness, fertility and of course temperament.
As of today, the unique breeding program has brought in no new stock for 25 years and every cow on the ranch was born here.
There are approximately 140 cows on the ranch now with calves expected in the fall. Each small detail is important to produce the best quality and Willow Oaks raises their own cattle feed to ensure proper micronutrients. Every animal is shown respect and kindness and is lovingly cared for. Richard Arnold would not have it any other way. Richard is well known for his big heart for animals.
The two main breeder bulls on the ranch are Bold Ruler and Little Bull. Bold Ruler is the larger bull and is used for breeding mature cows. At 8 years old, he has produced over 400 calves in his lifetime. Little Bull is used for the heifers (younger smaller cows) and he has produced over 200 offspring so far at 5 years of age.
Sales were once held on the ranch by auction from 2002 until 2017. Though these bulls are bred to be gentle, sometimes the crowds and loud microphone from the auction would frighten a bull and one was once injured. Now technology has found a peaceful solution to the auction sales online.
With online sales, the animals have no distress and no on sight auctions take place anymore with sales every 60 seconds! Technology meets the farm and the end result is spectacular making Willow Oaks a leader in the cattle industry.
Expanding the ranch
Willow Oaks now has a breeding program for horses. Produced on the ranch are Standardbred Pacers and Trotters born to the cart racing industry. The horses are highly desired and actually bring more profit to the ranch than the cows. Recently 10 heads were sold at a whopping $45,000 each!
A new colt has the potential to bring in $500,000 in race purses between 2 and 3 years old. With 22 mares at the ranch, breeding is all done by artificial insemination by a veterinarian. Quality genetics come into play with sperm coming to the ranch from Pennsylvania, Ohio and even Canada, shipped overnight.
This ensures not just quality genetics but also keeps the mares from injury during breeding. After a racing career is over the horses happily retire on the ranch. They are never discarded past the racing age.
Horses are different to care for than cows because they have a more delicate digestive system. Every feed detail is tailored and is met with individual care to ensure good health.
Technology also plays another part in reproduction for the mares. Each mare bred is implanted with a small device called The Foal Alert. When in labor, the mare’s water breaks, a pin pops out and the phone rings the foal alert to the caretaker.
Most are born in the middle of the night and the foal alert means the caretaker has less than 20 minutes to get out there before the birth. They pregnant mares are kept in large airy stalls before birth to be sure no birth is unattended.
Foals born are then monitored for health based on nursing and working “plumbing” parts, meaning urinating and a bowel movement. Blood tests follow on the foal to check colostrum levels from the mare and if low infusions are done.
Sonny Crocket is one of the horses born at Willow Oak on March 29, 2018. During his racing career, Sonny Crocket won the Old Oak And Bucket Race in Ohio in 2021, winning a $43,853 purse!
He raced in many sire stakes, winning several. In just two short years of racing, this champion won $295,386 in total purses. After his racing career, Sonny Crockey was purchased by a breeder in Italy for stud services.
Dr. Niel Valk is the main veterinarian for Willow Oak Ranch. Dr. Valk also teaches veterinary medicine at University of Tennessee and often brings students out as part of his teaching.
Visitors are welcome
The size of the ranch is an impressive and very clean sprawling 1400 acres of land with lush green fields of grass. The grounds are kept as immaculately as the animals. Willow Oak Ranch takes pride in their work and will welcome visitors of all ages by appointment only, both in groups and individually.