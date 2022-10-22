Travis Christian opened the Potter’s Shed nine years ago. He had been an instructor at Northeast State and ETSU as well as spending time in the corporate world. He says “I just wanted to have my own place.”
The building at 612 West Main Street in Mount Carmel became available and he made his move into the small business community. He remembers that the building was in bad shape but that “it has slowly morphed into a business.”
Travis remembers that he entered prayerfully into the business. He left the security of a good job. He originally wanted to call the shop “Dorothy’s” in memory of his grandmother, but another area business already had that name. He settled on “The Potter’s Shed” says that the shop has been a success “right out of the gate.”
The Potter’s Shed is a full-service florist shop.
They can provide flowers for any occasion. They work with area funeral homes. Travis says that the shop is busy with weddings 20-25 weekends each year. The gift shop side of the business changes with the season. There are Halloween items now with Christmas items in the works. Travis says the shop “tries to have a good mix and has products and merchandise nobody else will have.”
He adds that handmade merchandise is popular. The shop offers wood crafts such as shelves and cabinets and also has baskets and signs. All the flowers are natural and organic and one favorite item the Potter’s Shed offers is jewelry made from flowers; beads are formed from flower blossoms. This is a favorite keepsake made from flowers used at weddings, funerals or other events.
Some of the other gift items available include unique Chestnut Hill candles, seasonal lines of Joe Spencer folk art dolls, as well as a full line of funeral gifts such as quilts, churches, angels and pictures.
The Potter’s Shed is a community-minded business. Travis says that the Mt. Carmel/Church Hill community has been good to The Potter’s Shed, and he makes sure to give back.
He says “We do a lot for the schools, especially Volunteer High School. I believe in supporting education.” The shop also helped sponsor a golf tournament that supported the rescue squad.
A big reason for the success of the business is that they try to build customers for a lifetime. Travis says “We meet people through funerals and they come back for gifts and weddings. It takes time to build relationships but we’re seeing the benefit of it now.”
The Potter’s Shed is known for two more very special things.
First is the Christmas Open House, which is held the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Travis says “We go all out for Christmas. We draw around 150 people to the open house. People come by to get unique gifts and decor.”
Secondly, the shop cat, Finnigan, has gained a bit of celebrity in his four years at the shop. Travis found him in the road on the way to work. Travis adds that “Finnigan is very popular, people come in just to see him.”
Travis says that he works to keep prices as competitive as possible. Customer satisfaction is a top priority and he adds “We will do all we can to meet the needs of our customers, 24/7/365.”
To learn more call The Potter’s Shed at (423) 256-3308.