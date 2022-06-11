Christmas in the Park was a new event held in December 2021 in downtown Kingsport. Twenty-seven Christmas trees were placed in Glen Bruce Park and were decorated by members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, various city departments, chamber programs and local organizations.
The event was sponsored by the City of Kingsport, This is Kingsport, Visit Kingsport and the Downtown Kingsport Association. (L-R) Alderman James Phillips, Alderwoman Betsy Cooper, Special Events Coordinator Kristie Leonard, Alderman Darrell Duncan.
Kingsport’s Christmas in the Park event received the 2022 Kaleidoscope Award for Best New Event from the Southeast Festivals and Events Association.
Founded in 2009, the SFEA is a non-profit organization composed of festival and event planners, venues and industry service providers. The organization’s mission is to strengthen, educate and unify the festivals and events industry throughout the Southeast through networking and education.
“Christmas in the Park came about through the hard work of many people and several organizations, so we’re thrilled to have won this award from the SFEA,” said Kristie Leonard, special events coordinator for the City of Kingsport. “It was a great, family-friendly event and we’re planning to make this year’s event even better.”
In addition, the existing trees in the park, as well as the walkway, gazebo and fountain were also decorated with lights. The lights were turned on starting December 4 and continued through January 3 for families to visit, take pictures and make memories.
Finally, on December 17 a special “Caroling in the Park” event took place in Glen Bruce Park where carolers from Lamplight Theatre came and sang Christmas songs, while folks visited with Santa Claus and the Grinch. Free hot chocolate, candy canes and commemorative ornaments were offered to attendees.
