Do enjoy gardening, learning new skills or sharing your knowledge about horticulture topics? UT-TSU Extension has a great opportunity for you to expand your knowledge in all three areas.
Beginning on Jan. 25th at 10 a.m. the Rogersville UT Extension Office will be presenting the 2022 Tennessee Master Gardener Course virtually using the ZOOM format.
UT Extension agent Jack Price noted that the Rogersville office provided this opportunity last year with good success and felt like this year would also be a good time to offer the 2022 course in the same manner.
“Don’t be intimidated by the ZOOM format,” Price said. “I will present this opportunity at our office each of the Tuesdays that have been set aside for the course. Our office can accommodate up to 10 participants if you don’t have quality internet service.”
This is a fee-based program that requires a book and other materials for the class. Please call for further information and registration.
There will be 14 topics covered along with 4-5 hands-on labs that will be done on separate dates from the regular Tuesday classes.
Registration, must be completed by Jan. 14 in order to get materials ordered and get each student an access code to the course.
Please call 423-272-7241 for further information and registration and ask for Jack Price.
The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer program that serves state citizens with horticulture education.
The program trains and certifies volunteers who provide community service through county Extension offices. Master Gardeners are trained, certified volunteers for the University of Tennessee Extension County Offices.
Tennessee Extension Master Gardeners (TEMG’s) are trained volunteers that help the Extension Service share the latest and greatest gardening information! All volunteers are trained with 40 hours of horticultural classes and return 40 hours of volunteer community service through their Extension office.
The Master Gardener Program is offered by The University of Tennessee Extension. Its main goal is to increase the availability of horticultural information to improve the quality of life with community garden/landscape programs.
Master Gardners are in elite company
Master gardeners have a love of gardening and a passion to share it with others, but despite the esteemed title, they don’t have master’s degrees.
“I don’t really like the word ‘master,’” says David Cook, UT Extension Agent for Davidson County.
The lack of an extensive time and financial commitment is exactly what makes the master gardener program so popular.
Though programs vary from one extension service to the other, enrollees take approximately 40 hours worth of classes—often once a week for about three months—and are exposed to basic knowledge in every aspect of horticulture from soil science to botany and entomology.
“People get whole college degrees in soil science and we try not to scare students off with too much chemistry,” Cook says. “But we cover a lot in these classes and by the time it’s over people always want to learn more.”
Just like every other aspect of gardening, the most important part of the master gardener program is getting outside and making things happen. Though students have the option to take the classes solely for their own benefit, certification is only awarded upon completion of 40 hours of volunteer hours over the course of one year.
“The second year it drops to 25 hours a year,” Cook says. “People waste 25 hours sitting on the couch in a month. When people choose this program, they’ll be productive is more ways than one.”