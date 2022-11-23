Black Friday shopping should be a festive event, not a dangerous one.
The National Safety Council reports that tens of thousands of crashes happen in parking lots and parking garage structures each year with hundreds of people dying. The worst day according to auto insurers? Black Friday. Claims spike on that day and run high for the rest of the season. And those are just reported accidents.
Take extra precautions in parking lots, both when driving and when walking through them.
Safety tips for drivers
AAA, in its “Parking Lot Survival Guide,” and the NSC, in collaboration with the Oswego, Illinois, Police Department make the following recommendations:
• Stay in the lanes and go the right direction. Don’t cut across the lot.
• Drive slowly and use your turn signal.
• Obey all signs.
• Watch for small children and parents with strollers.
• Don’t stop suddenly so that you get rear-ended.
• Focus on driving and don’t get distracted with phone calls, emails, personal grooming or even finding a great spot.
• Back into spots as it is more dangerous to back out of them.
• Wear your seat belt.
• Park near the side door of a store rather than the main entrance. It might be less crowded.
• Park further from the store where there is lighter traffic and you’re less likely to get in an accident with another vehicle.
• Use your headlights, especially in parking garages.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi Research Alliance, the two best places to park are at the end of the row next to an island and in front of a light pole. An island can protect your car from dings, scratches and dents. Do not, though, park at the end of a row if there isn’t an island because your car is more vulnerable to turning traffic. A light pole serves two purposes. One, it protects you from someone who might pull too far forward and hit your car. Two, it provides extra security at night.
Safety Tips for Pedestrians
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 80% of pedestrian traffic fatalities take place when it is dark. Make sure you can be seen. Walk in well-lit areas and wear bright clothing. Make eye contact with the driver of a car if you are going to cross in front of it.
As tempting as it is to pull out the cellphone as soon as you stop driving, don’t. Keep your cellphone away while walking through a parking lot. Don’t start digging through your purse. Stay alert and keep any distractions at bay.
Pick safe places to walk. If a parking lot has crosswalks, use them. Walk facing traffic in one-way rows. Don’t dart between parked cars. Watch for brake lights so you know if a car is backing up.
Deter Theft
Consumer Reports recommends picking parking spots that are well-lit. They also tell you to make sure you lock your doors and keep purchases out of sight, either by locking them in a trunk or covering them under dark-colored blankets.
The Urban Justice Policy Center recommends picking parking lots where there is video surveillance equipment and pedestrian traffic is restricted.