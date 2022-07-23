The foreclosure market is beginning to stir in Hawkins Co. During the first half of this year, the number of properties with new filings doubled from the first half of last year. But that’s not as serious as it sounds.
One of the primary reasons foreclosures are increasing is the federal foreclosure moratorium and extensions have ended. So, the mid-year filings are being compared to almost no new filings during the first half of last year. Another factor is that even owners with money problems have some financial buffer thanks to above-normal equity growth during the pandemic.
At the end of the first quarter, 1,107 Hawkins Co. mortgaged homes were in the equity-rich class. That means the owners had 50% or more equity in their property than they owed. That accounts for 46.7% of the county’s mortgaged properties.
At the same time, only 70 county properties were seriously underwater. That means the owner owed 25% more on the property than its estimated value. Another factor for fewer new foreclosures is many lenders would rather refinance or work out other arrangements with the owner rather than go to foreclosure.
At mid-year, there were 26 Hawkins Co. properties with new filings, up 100% from last year, according to Attom Data Solutions.
The local mid-year foreclosure trend peaked in 2015 and then arched downward. The trend bottomed out last year.
“Foreclosure activity across the United States continued its slow, steady climb back to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2022,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom. “While overall foreclosure activity is still running significantly below historical averages, the dramatic increase in foreclosure starts suggests that we may be back to normal levels by sometime in early 2023.”
Foreclosure activity is below pre-recession averages in 177 of the 223 (79%) of the U.S. metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000. They were above pre-recession levels in Honolulu, Richmond, Virginia-Beach, Albany, and Montgomery.
Here’s how the Tri-Cities area new filing situation looks at the county level, compared to the number of new filings during the first six months of last last year:
JOHNSON CITY
METRO
Carter – 20, up from 14.
Unicoi – 5, up from 1.
Washington – 39,
up from 8.
KINGSPORT-
BRISTOL METRO
Hawkins – 26,
up from 13.
Sullivan – 66,
up from 29
Bristol Va. – 6,
up from 0.
Scott – 3, up from 2.
Washington, Va. – 13,
up from 9.
