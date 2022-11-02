(L-R) Nathan Woods TNECD Business Development Consultant, Jody Sliger ECD Community Development Director, Rebecca Baker Executive Administrative Coordinator Hawkins County IDB, Commissioner of ECD Stuart McWhorter, Nancy Barker Chamber Executive Director, Mayor Mark DeWitte and Lynn Tully ECD Northeast Tennessee Regional Director
Representatives from Hawkins County recently attended the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s 2022 Governor’s Conference in Nashville.
During the event, attendees heard from Governor Bill Lee and TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, as well as CBS Sports Lead Play-by-Play Announcer Jim Nantz and a host of other speakers who discussed topics ranging from entrepreneurship to workforce to foreign direct investment and the programs that help build strong communities throughout the state.
ThreeStar Community Development Certification efforts were recognized with county representatives, along with Commissioner McWhorter and TNECD Community Development Director Jody Sliger.
ThreeStar serves to promote economic and community prosperity through collaboration to positively impact every Tennessean. Rogersville/Hawkins County has been a certified ThreeStar community for 36 years.
By being a certified ThreeStar Community Hawkins County is eligible for state and federal grants, a reduction in the grant match required by the county and incentives assistance for recruiting new industry into Hawkins County.