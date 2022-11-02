threestar

(L-R) Nathan Woods TNECD Business Development Consultant, Jody Sliger ECD Community Development Director, Rebecca Baker Executive Administrative Coordinator Hawkins County IDB, Commissioner of ECD Stuart McWhorter, Nancy Barker Chamber Executive Director, Mayor Mark DeWitte and Lynn Tully ECD Northeast Tennessee Regional Director

 Jason C. Mallory

Representatives from Hawkins County recently attended the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s 2022 Governor’s Conference in Nashville.

Trending Recipe Videos