Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT) President and CEO Hunter Croft announced Monday the company will establish new operations in Bristol and Kingsport, creating 650 new jobs in Sullivan County.
ACT’s expansion in the region will create 350 new jobs at its Kingsport facility and 300 jobs in Bristol. In addition to the new facilities, ACT has two existing operations in Johnson City, which employ more than 2,000 people in the Tri-Cities area.
Founded in 1997, ACT is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing provider delivering world-class customer experience solutions, including back-office processing, omnichannel customer engagement services, business process automation, CRM outsourcing, sales support, fraud and dispute management, medical claims processing and a wide variety of programs and custom solutions for some of the top companies in the world, including many Fortune 50 clients.
In addition, ACT serves a broad range of verticals including healthcare, telecommunications, banking and finance, retail, digital experience and more, and can customize programs to client requirements.
As an employer, ACT is committed to providing a rewarding and exciting work environment, with robust compensation packages featuring healthcare and other benefits, paid holidays and time off, bonuses and opportunities for career growth. The company recently announced the launch of its Employee Stock Ownership Program, which allows eligible employees to become shareholders in the company.
Since 2017, TNECD has supported more than 10 economic development projects in Sullivan County, resulting in 1,000 job commitments and $687 million in capital investment.
“ACT’s decision to create hundreds of jobs in Sullivan County is outstanding news for Northeast Tennessee," Gov. Lee said. "When a company chooses to expand in our state, it’s a vote of confidence to Tennessee’s strong business climate, and I thank ACT for bringing new opportunities to those in Bristol and Kingsport.”
TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe added, “In Tennessee, we are fortunate to have a skilled workforce that is capable of meeting the needs of the companies that call our state home. ACT is a valued employer in Sullivan County, and we appreciate the company for adding these 650 new jobs to its existing workforce of more than 2,000 employees in the Tri-Cities area.”
Hunter Croft, president & CEO, Advanced Call Center Technologies, noted that the company has been in Johnson City for 20 years and owe much success to the area’s engaged, talented workforce.
"The addition of the Bristol and Kingsport locations meets the explosive market demand for skilled customer experience employees and is also a reflection of our appreciation for these thriving communities,"Croft said. "Our new centers will create more than 650 career opportunities, offering competitive pay and benefits packages, including shares of our employee-owned company. We’re confident that our company culture and values will be a great fit for the hardworking people of Bristol and Kingsport, and we’re proud to join these special communities at a very exciting stage in our organization’s growth.”