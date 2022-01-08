Tennessee gas price average rose only by a penny in the past week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.99 which is 8 cents cheaper than one month ago.
This time last year, Tennessee’s average was $2.04. The average climbed to a high of $3.16 at the end of October due to the effects of hurricane Ida on oil refining and global supply concerns.
“There is a lot of uncertainty about the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant,” said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “For now, it appears these higher gas prices will remain well into 2022. Motorists should expect continued instability at the pump as prices will likely ebb and flow based on news about the pandemic and its implications on global supply and demand.”
Quick Facts
67% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00
The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.74 for regular unleaded
The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.35 for regular unleaded
National Gas Prices
Gasoline prices barely budged over the past week, as fears of an omicron-driven economic “soft shutdown” dominate the news. Meanwhile, the pre-Christmas fire at the Exxon Mobil Corp plant in Baytown, Texas, is causing reduced output. Recent reporting, however, indicates the damage was to a non-refining section of the complex. The plant is the nation’s fourth-biggest oil refinery, with the capacity to process 560,500 barrels per day of crude. The national average for a gallon of gas remained at $3.28 on the week.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased slightly by 1.5 million bbl to 222.7 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand increased from 8.99 million b/d to 9.72 million b/d. Growing demand and tight supply would support more significant increases in pump prices, but fluctuations in the price of crude oil have helped to limit price increases. If oil prices climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.
Today’s national average of $3.28 is eight cents less than a month ago and $1.03 more than a year ago.
National Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of yesterday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 87 cents to settle at $76.08. Despite demand concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, crude prices have increased since the EIA reported that total domestic oil stocks decreased by 3.6 million bbl last week to 420 million bbl. The current stock level is 14.9 percent lower than at the end of December 2020, contributing to domestic crude prices. This week, prices could continue to climb if EIA’s next weekly report shows another decrease in total stocks.
Tennessee Regional Prices
Most expensive metro markets — Memphis ($3.08), Morristown ($3.08), Jackson ($3.04)
Least expensive metro markets — Cleveland, ($2.86), Kingsport-Bristol ($2.89), Clarksville ($2.89)