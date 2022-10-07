Helping people in need is the primary goal of Rogersville’s “Array of Hope” which now offers a special program just for seniors, a Christmas program for senior shut-ins and so much more for everyone.
To keep expenses down the store is run by all volunteers, and Array of Hope director Donna Ramos says volunteers are always welcomed.
She has a vision to expand by adding a vocational tech school and a soup kitchen eventually.
Donna recently waited on a lady who who moved to Hawkins County from Florida to teach her organic farming in exchange for labor.
Unfortunately the lady had not been aware of the rural location of the farm which does not provide transportation, bedding or personal items. The work is all in exchange for room and board, and for education on organic farming, so there is no pay.
A good samaritan, Dave Meridith, saw her posts on social media asking for help and brought her to Array of Hope. Coming from Florida, she had only flip flops on her feet that chilly day. Her needs were winter clothing, blankets and shoes. The farm she is working on requires four hours of labor each day, mostly outdoors and she is not prepared for winter in Tennessee.
Donna greeted her at the door with a hug and told her to please come in and fill out a form to shop. Donna told the woman she is loved, she is worthy and hugged her.
The woman’s name is Jolene Pate. She is a tiny woman and Donna told her where her sizes are located. Jolene returned with a few needed items and Donna sent her out to get more, telling her to get thick socks and boots too. As Jolene continued to shop, Donna filled a box with food to send home with Jolene.
A file cabinet is filled with applications just like Jolene has filled out. Most are from Hawkins County. Though some applications are from homeless people, not all are.
There are people like Jolene who are in need of clothing and household items they simply cannot afford. Once the paperwork is completed, the client can shop for free the first time. After that, the client is required to become a volunteer for at least 5 hours every 6 months.
Array of Hope is located at 315 Armstrong Road in Rogersville.
Some hours can be done seated as a greeter, some can be done at home and there is a lot to do in the store and warehouses. The store is run entirely by volunteers.
Serving A Purpose With A Mission
Ron Valliere is one volunteer there. He has recently started in the main warehouse sorting donated items into categories.
However, he will not mention himself as a volunteer in charge of the warehouse. Instead he is volunteering for God by serving a purpose.
There are two warehouses and volunteer Elaine Treder works in the other. She stays busy organizing clothing into boxes and labeling them for placement in the store. Elaine is also on a mission to serve.
Special Services For Seniors
Array of Hope also offers special services for seniors with a goal to help fill the gaps between insurance coverage. Here they can find equipment such as walkers, wheelchairs, catheters, diabetic supplies, mouth swabs, even sealed oxygen equipment.
Many seniors, even those who are in Hospice and are able to access services. In fact, Array of Hope also has Christmas for the homebound and shut-ins, providing baskets of food and new winter socks which they deliver.
Word of mouth has made a huge difference in donations for both household items and medical supplies.
Low Prices Brings More Shoppers
Donna also mentions keeping low prices brings more shoppers. “It’s like back in the day prices.” A book costs a quarter and pillow cases are only fifty cents. You can fill a bag with clothing for five dollars. Everything is very reasonable.”
Jolene completed her shopping. She has a pillow and a pillow case indicating she’s been sleeping without one. There are pairs of sweatpants, sweatshirts, underclothing, jackets, socks and boots. Jolene was very grateful and told Donna thank you.
Visions for the future Of Array of Hope include using part of the building for a trade technical school and a soup kitchen. “It takes a community,” Donna says. “Rogersville is very giving. We are currently well prepared if a natural disaster should hit our community. God wants to take care of his people.”