The Kingsport Senior Center will be hosting its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair on Nov. 18-19 at the Kingsport Renaissance Center.
Come out and browse through baskets, greeting cards, and woodworking crafts, hand-sewn and crocheted items and much more – all created by our Kingsport senior artisans. Refreshments will be on hand from the Food Traffickers food truck and T’s Spilled Milk mobile bakery.
Friday will feature a variety of entertainment, including:
• Patti Quarles at 10 a.m.
• Theodore Roosevelt Elementary students at 11 a.m.
• Rappin’ Granny at 12 p.m.
• Renaissance Strings at 1 p.m.
• Tammy Martin at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, the Chamber Ensemble will perform at 11 a.m. and Handbells at 2 p.m. Ron Porter will be performing background music throughout the day from the main gymnasium.
The Old Fashioned Christmas Fair is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. We hope you’ll join us.
• Free admission
• Friday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, November 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• First floor of the Kingsport Renaissance Center (1200 E. Center Street).
For more information on The Old Fashioned Christmas Fair, visit seniors.kingsporttn.gov or call the Lynn View branch of the Kingsport Senior Center at 423-765-9047.
About the Kingsport Senior Center
The Kingsport Senior Center is a community resource dedicated to enriching quality of life for area seniors. It is reserved for those aged 50 years and up. The National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) accredited the Kingsport Senior Center in May of 2015. The Center is located at 1200 E. Center Street on the first floor and has several branch sites that are also available to members. For more information, visit seniors.kingsporttn.gov.