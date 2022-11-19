Hitachi Zosen Inova USA

Hitachi Zosen Inova USA will invest nearly $7M to expand operations at its North American headquarters in Knoxville. The global renewable energy company will more than triple its presence in Tennessee by creating 90 new jobs in Knox County.

 Courtesy of TNECD

KNOXVILLE – Hitachi Zosen Inova USA LLC announced last week the company will invest $6.6 million to expand operations at its Knoxville, Tennessee-based North American headquarters.

