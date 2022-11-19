KNOXVILLE – Hitachi Zosen Inova USA LLC announced last week the company will invest $6.6 million to expand operations at its Knoxville, Tennessee-based North American headquarters.
HZI USA, which relocated its North American hub from Georgia to Tennessee in 2020, will create 90 new jobs in Knox County.
The additional jobs will support HZI USA’s engineering, procurement and construction projects, as well as its project developments, allowing the company to broaden its footprint and more than triple the number of employees at its Tennessee operations.
Heath Jones, managing director, Hitachi Zosen Inova USA LLC, said HZI USA appreciates the support it has received from the State of Tennessee, Knox County and the City of Knoxville, as well as the chamber’s hard work to help us grow our North American headquarters.
“The combination of business climate, skilled workforce and quality of life make Knoxville a great investment for our future,” Jones added. “HZI USA is excited to deepen Japanese ties to Tennessee and to help reaffirm the State’s worldwide leadership in clean energy.”
Hitachi Zosen Inova is the Swiss-based renewable energy arm of Japan’s Hitachi Zosen Corporation. HZI’s U.S. operations specialize in converting municipal and agriculture waste into clean, renewable electricity, natural gas and hydrogen. Through the expansion, Hitachi Zosen will employ nearly 12,000 worldwide.
Since 2018, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Knox County, resulting in nearly 1,700 job commitments and $142 million in capital investment.
“Tennessee’s business climate and highly skilled workforce offer companies the ideal atmosphere to grow and succeed,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I thank HZI USA for its decision to expand in Knox County and create 90 new jobs for East Tennesseans.” – Gov. Bill Lee
TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter added, “TNECD strives to recruit the right companies to our state because those brands are what define and shape Tennessee. HZI USA is a global company that we are proud to have headquartered in Knox County, and we believe this expansion will further strengthen Tennessee’s relationship with Japan, our top foreign direct investment partner.”
About Hitachi Zosen Inova
Zurich-based green-tech company Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) is a global leader in solutions for energy transition and circular economy including Energy from Waste (EfW) and Renewable Gas (RG), operating as part of the Hitachi Zosen Corporation Group.
HZI acts as project developer, technology supplier and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor delivering complete turnkey plants and system solutions for thermal and biological waste recovery. Its solutions are based on efficient and environmentally sound technologies, are thoroughly tested, and can be flexibly adapted to customer requirements.
HZI’s Service Solutions Group combines its own research and development with comprehensive manufacturing and erection capabilities to provide support throughout a plant’s entire plant cycle. HZI works for customers ranging from established waste management companies to up-and-coming partners in new markets.
Its innovative and reliable solutions have been part of more than 1,600 reference projects worldwide. Please visit www.hz-inova.com.