Eastman Chemical Company announced its first-quarter 2023 financial results, including a strong sequential improvement in earnings driven by disciplined pricing, lower costs, and efficient operations.
Among the highlights were:
Demonstrated commercial excellence by holding prices stable to fourth quarter despite weak demand and continued customer inventory destocking.
Continued progression on circular economy platform, building an exciting new vector of growth for the company.
On track to reduce cost structure by more than $200 million, net of inflation.
Functional amines, a stable growth and high-margin business, integrated into Additives & Functional Products. See “Functional Amines” section of this release and tables for more information.
“Our first-quarter results showed solid improvement from fourth quarter, reflecting continued commercial excellence in pricing and the benefit of lower raw material and energy costs,” said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. “We delivered this performance despite a global economic environment that remains challenging due to above normal customer inventory destocking, lackluster demand particularly in consumer durables and building and construction end markets, and an unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates.”
Costa added, “In this environment, we are controlling what we can control, including price discipline, reducing costs, and remaining disciplined on capital allocation. We remain confident in the resiliency of our portfolio and the sustainability of our strong cash flow going forward. We are also excited about progress we are making on our circular economy initiatives, with significant milestones for the platform expected to be achieved throughout the year.”
Cash Flow
In first-quarter 2023, cash used in operating activities was $2 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $17 million in first-quarter 2022. In first-quarter 2023, the company returned $94 million to stockholders through dividends. See Table 5. Priorities for uses of available cash for 2023 include organic growth investments, payment of the quarterly dividend, bolt-on acquisitions, and share repurchases to offset dilution.
2023 Outlook
“We delivered solid results in the first quarter despite a difficult global economic environment,” Costa said. “We started the year by demonstrating strong commercial excellence with our pricing discipline, which we expect will continue through the year, allowing us to substantially recover our margins as we realize lower raw material, energy, and distribution costs. In addition, we are on track to reduce manufacturing, supply chain, and non-manufacturing costs by a total of $200 million for the year, net of inflation.”
Costa added, “We also delivered strong first-quarter results in Fibers and remain well positioned for significant full-year earnings improvement in this segment as margins recover to more sustainable levels. On volume/mix, we expect to continue to leverage our innovation-driven growth model to drive growth above our end markets, especially in the back half of the year.
Costa noted, however, demand in many end markets is challenged, including consumer durables and building and construction, where they see inventory destocking continuing in second quarter.
He added, “Taking all of this together, we continue to expect to grow adjusted 2023 EPS between 5 and 15 percent, excluding an approximately $0.75 pension headwind. We also remain focused on taking a range of actions to deliver $1.4 billion of operating cash flow in 2023.”