The Kingsport Wine & Whiskey Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Proceeds from this event support the Downtown Kingsport Association.
Presented by Green Acres Package Store and Porter’s Wine and Liquor, the festival will feature a wide variety of whiskey and wine vendors. Bank of Tennessee joins the festival as the Event Sponsor, continuing their history of supporting downtown Kingsport businesses and DKA.
The Body Shop and State Theatre present live music by the band Dang Gina. A regional favorite, this band is a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll and everything in between.
Wine and Whiskey Festival tickets are $65 pre-purchase and $85 the day of the event.
The ticket includes a wide variety of whiskey offerings and high end wines, moonshine tasting from Hook & Ladder Distillery, sour tasting from Slammin Ethyl, food prepared by Taylored Event Venue, entertainment, a complimentary tasting glass and more. Tickets may be purchased online at downtownkingsport.org.
Sponsors for the Kingsport Wine & Whiskey Festival include Green Acres Package Store and Porter’s Wine and Liquor, Bank of Tennessee, The Body Shop, State Theatre, Brown Edwards, Honda Kingsport, Urban Synergy, BarkBound Daycare and Boarding, Citizens Bank, Josh Hoeppner Attorney-at-Law and Powell Valley Bank.
The Downtown Kingsport Association is a private, non-profit organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Kingsport. The organization’s purpose is to promote Downtown Kingsport as the heart of the community, strengthen its economic viability by encouraging growth and diversity among businesses, and restore its unique history characteristics and beauty.
To learn more about DKA and the Kingsport Wine & Whiskey Festival or to purchase tickets, visit downtownkingsport.org