Plastics manufacturer and Perry County’s top employer to invest more than $10 million Expansion to create nearly 140 new jobs in Linden

 TNECD photo

LINDEN, Tenn. – NYX Linden LLC officials announced today the company will expand its manufacturing operations, creating 137 new jobs in Linden, Tennessee.

