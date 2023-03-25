LINDEN, Tenn. – NYX Linden LLC officials announced today the company will expand its manufacturing operations, creating 137 new jobs in Linden, Tennessee.
NYX Linden will invest $10.4 million in the expansion at its Squirrel Hollow Drive facility in Tier 4, distressed Perry County.
The project represents NYX Linden’s first expansion since establishing a presence in Tennessee in 2012 and will support the company’s growing customer demand. Upon completion, the company will add an additional 16,000 square feet of space to its molding bay and a 24,000-square-foot shipping warehouse.
“On behalf of NYX Incorporated, I would like to thank Governor Lee and the State of Tennessee for supporting NYX with this opportunity for growth,” said Todd McCaig, plant manager, NYX Linden LLC. “We have a dedicated workforce here at the NYX Linden plant, and this opportunity for expansion will not only create more jobs for Perry County and the surrounding areas but will also create advancement opportunities for our current employees. We are excited for this opportunity.”
NYX Linden LLC is a subsidiary of NYX, Inc., which is headquartered in Michigan. The company designs and manufactures automotive parts and components, including door panels, center consoles, grab handles and more.
Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the Southern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,200 job commitments and $5.4 billion in capital investment.
“Our highly skilled workforce and unmatched business climate make Tennessee the ideal state for companies to succeed, said Gov. Bill Lee. “I thank NYX Linden LLC for its investment and commitment to create nearly 150 new jobs for Tennesseans in Perry County.”
TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter added, “NYX Linden LLC has been a trusted business in Perry County since 2012, and we are grateful the company has chosen to expand in Tennessee. We remain committed to elevating communities in rural Tennessee, and NYX Linden’s investment and job creation will make a lasting impact in Tier 4, distressed Perry County for generations to come.”