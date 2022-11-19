Rogersville Marine has served Hawkins County boaters since 1974. Owner Chuck Smith followed in his father’s footsteps and runs the full-service shop at 8788 Hwy 11W in Mooresburg.
Chucks father, Ballard Smith, started Rogersville Marine in 1974 on Marble Hall Road. Over the years the shop has been a dealer of many brands of boats and marine products. Ballard Smith retired in 1996. Chuck has owned the business ever since. He moved to the current location in January of 1999.
Chuck says “I started in the old shop, working for my dad. I worked there all through my childhood and teenage years.” Chuck has had some other jobs, notably working for the Hawkins County Sherriff’s Office from 1992-1996 and for UPS for nineteen years, recently retiring. During all this time, he has remained close to the business.
Today Rogersville Marine is a corporation (for business purposes) and Chuck is the president and CEO. He is also the only fulltime employee.
He says “It’s a seasonal business, I take on some workers in the summer and cut back in the winter.” In summer he adds 3-4 employees. Today the primary business is repair work. He doesn’t have any franchise deals today, but does buy, sell and trade used boats.
Servicing engines is the “bread and butter” of the business. Chuck says it accounts for about 90% of the activity at Rogersville Marine. Boats today have more electronics than ever before, and Chuck says he does a lot of electrical work, “everything from fish-finders to trolling motors.”
Rogersville Marine is Hawkins County’s oldest boat servicing business. Although the business is seasonal, Chuck stays open year-round. Boating has remained in Chuck’s life since childhood. At one point the business was involved in boat racing; “We used to really hop them up!”
Today Rogersville Marine does engine and boat repairs, buys and trades used boats and provides boat storage. Chuck says that “Customers come from out of town and out of state.
Most of the out of state customers are from Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky, but we have customers from Maryland, Florida, the Carolinas, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana…. pretty much all over the southeast.”
He adds that many of these clients have houses or campers in the area. He does all boating repairs except for fiber glass work. As for parts and accessories, he says “If we don’t have it, we can get it.”
Chuck has lived in Hawkins County all his life, “born and raised here.” He has three sons; Matthew and Elijah both graduated from Cherokee High school and Conner is a junior at Cherokee. Chuck and his wife Becky live on the Rogersville Marine property.
The hours are: Tues-Fri 10-5 and Sat 8-12. For more info call (423) 272-2159.