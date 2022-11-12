The Biscuit Barn started two years ago in a yard barn on Highway 11-W, and although the location has changed, they name stays the same, as does the commitment to good home cooking.
The Biscuit Barn is open now in its new location at the old “Farmacy” building, 110 Bellamy Avenue in Surgoinsville.
The owner says to simply call her “Mrs. Nelson”, because “everyone calls me that and the restaurant isn’t about me, it’s about the community, it’s Surgoinsville’s restaurant.”
The original location did well and built a following, but the small yard-barn sized drive-through location had an issue with being able to stock enough supplies. After being open for about a year, Mrs. Nelson also suffered some serious medical issues.
When the old “Farmacy” building in Surgoinsville became available, it was her chance to have a bigger, nicer restaurant, offering more variety on the menu.
The journey to Surgoinsville and the Biscuit Barn has had a lot of twists and turns. Mrs. Nelson’s parents were German.
She says “I know how to cook German food.” In fact, she has a book of German recipe’s available on Amazon; Recipes From Mom. She and her husband have been married 40 years. He has a business, Monster Metal Buildings, that keeps him very busy. They lived in Atlanta, Chattanooga, and Kingsport before settling in Surgoinsville.
In the brief time at the new location, the Biscuit Barn has already built up a reputation and a regular clientele. Mrs. Nelson says some people come in to eat twice a day. Now they offer a buffet as well as chicken, sandwiches, and burgers. Rueben sandwiches are also a favorite.
Mrs. Nelson says “We make, good, homemade food. We do it the way you would at home. We patty the burgers, we coat the fried chicken, the biscuits, hash browns and gravy are all homemade. The desserts are fresh baked, the cookies and donuts are homemade.”
It’s not only the food that makes the Biscuit Barn popular, but also the friendly atmosphere. Mrs. Nelson says “We try to be friendly; you have to be friendly with customers. We treat you like family.”
And speaking of family, among the current employees are her son Joey Nelson and daughter Tiffany. Mrs. Nelson has six children living nearby who can “jump in when needed.” There are seven employees at the Biscuit Barn, including Jennifer Alvis, who serves the customers with a friendly smile.
While the Biscuit Barn works to be Surgoinsville’s restaurant, there fame has spread. They can be found on “Etsy”, an e-commerce company, and they ship gluten-free, vegan cookies to UT47 Manhattan, a New York City restaurant. They ship “50-100 dozen cookies every couple of months” to UT47 Manhattan.
The current hours for the Biscuit Barn are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Tuesdays they offer an online take out/delivery menu online for plants and schools. Like other local businesses, the Biscuit Barn is looking for employees. Looking to the future, Mrs. Nelson says “If we could staff two shifts, we will do a Saturday and Sunday breakfast buffet.”
Mrs. Nelson adds “I feel that God placed us here. I love the people that come in. I’d do it for free if I could. Once you try us, you’ll be back.”