More than ever I’m realizing how powerful diet alterations can be and why we must find our own versions of what works best which includes some universal yeses and no’s and also some individualized approaches.
The reason why this is more important than ever is that most of the food being produced has all kinds of stuff in it which inevitably results in dysfunction of the body.
The problem is it’s also widening profit margins for these companies and so it isn’t too hard to see where priorities lie. Some companies may be changing things and that’s great.
The point is not to demonize anyone or drain our energy focusing on the problem but to focus on the solution because there is one and it’s available to all of us. Eat real food. That is food that’s as close to natural as you can possibly find it: fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, grains, herbs , spices, fish, chicken meat etc.
If you buy something from a box and it has ingredients you can pronounce or don’t know what they’re derivatives of then that’s probably a no.
So one of the main ways we do that is through having proper macronutrients which are carbs, fats and protein. they are all so important and eventually we will touch on all of them individually — but today we talk about fat .
So what are essential fatty acids? They are labeled essential because your body can’t make them and you have to get them from an exterior source.
The essentials are
Omega 3 also known as Alpha Linoleic Acid ALA
Omega 6 also known as Linolenic Acid LA
Conditionally essential
Gamma linolenic Acid GLA
Arachidonic Acid AA
EPA DHA from fish oils
So some myths and some truths
Fat makes you fat — false. The truth is sugar makes you fat, and the wrong kinds of fats which I call fake fats can be linked to being overweight. Fake or bad fats are highly processed cooking oils like canola and safflower and the hydrogenated fats in things like “I can’t believe it’s not butter” which inclines me to take the liberty to say I can’t believe it’s still legal to sell that crap.
Saturated fat is bad for you. False. For some people it can be extremely healing and nourishing if you’re getting the right ones from sustainable sources and especially if you’re having issues with digestion and the microbiome which most of us are.
Many highly bioavailable nutrients are found in saturated fats from butter to ghee (which is just heated butter with the whey proteins strained out) coconut oil, milk (especially if it’s from a well cared for cow) eggs, animal protein organs etc. By the way there’s not just saturated fat in animals — they have a ratio of other essential fats as well.
Omega 6 is bad and omega 3 is good
I’m having to really check myself here because up until two weeks ago I was still kind of carrying around this mentality. The truth is they are both excellent when sourced properly.
The ratio that we want of omega 6 to omega 3 is around 2 to 1. Omega 6’s coming from nuts and seeds and good fats are wonderful. The problem is most of the Oils we use to cook with or are made of these cheap rancid disgustingly processed vegetable oils like sunflower, safflower oil, peanut oil, corn oil and (all terrible health effects aside) if we would actually see and smell what they’re doing to create these oils we would choose different without question.
The best source of Omega 3 is fish oil
So what I’m learning here is that fish oil is actually not the best way to get omega 3s ALA — it’s actually from plants like chia seeds, hemp seeds, walnuts and flax seeds. Without getting too nerdy with Omega 3s only a portion of them need to be converted into EPA DHA.
We don’t need near as much as we’ve been told. Another thing I’ve learned recently is that at a certain point with fish oils they can act like a steroid. This can be helpful short term and harmful if taken too long. So for omega 3’s don’t just think fish or cod liver oil think nuts and seeds and other plants like seaweed algae and leafy greens like Brussel sprouts !
A lot of the foods previously listed also have a ratio of omega 6 in them too but other great sources are avocado and avocado oil, eggs, tofu , peanut butter (which is actually a legume) and chicken thighs.
Also supplementing with things like black currant seed oil and borage oil and evening primrose can be an excellent way to get some good 6’s and some good skin, hair and nails too.
So in closing I’m going to leave you with this: why is it so important to get the good fats and cut out the bad ones? At least 30 percent of every single cell in your body is made up of fat.
The resilience and health of each and every one of the trillions of cells in our body are dependent on the proper functioning of the cellular membrane which are primarily made of fat.
The reason why this has to function right is because nutrients are transported into these cells for use from the blood and toxins are transported out. If there’s any issues with the integrity of that membrane these bodily processes will not be able to take place.
Again almost all illnesses known to man involve this dysfunction. These products that are poisoning us are addictive and it isn’t easy to get off of them, but look at it like quitting a drug because some of what is being included in these foods is at least comparably as detrimental.
Our bodies are temples to house our spirits — if they are malfunctioning it’s so much harder to fulfill our purpose or even come to know what that purpose is because we can’t see much of anything clearly through a distorted lens of sickness. So my plea — if you’re not feeling well please please do yourself a favor and start here. With food. Real Food.