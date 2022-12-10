Newport Utilities

In one instance a company tasked with installing fiber in individual homes ordered at least $519,545.80 in supplies that were billed to the utilities. Investigators found no evidence that the utilities had either a contract with this vendor or that the supplies had been competitively bid. A subsequent analysis performed by the utilities concluded the vendor charged more than double the price of its competitors in some instances.

 Tennessee Comptroller

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Valley Authority Office of Inspector General, has completed an investigation into Newport Utilities (utilities) which provides electric, water, wastewater, and broadband services in the City of Newport and surrounding areas.

