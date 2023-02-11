Plantsman, lecturer, and author Mark Weathington, Director of the JC Raulston Arboretum, will present “Vines, Scramblers and Climbers – Going Up Is Next Level Gardening!” on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market Street, Kingsport.
In this llustrated talk, Mark will show us why vines are some of his favorite plants and how he likes to use them throughout the landscape both growing on structures and climbing on other plants. Mark will highlight some of his favorite vines that would make a wonderful addition to any garden.
Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) the program is free and the public is invited. For more information phone 423-348-6572, email sapsnews@gmail.com, or see http://saps.us/.
As the Director of the JC Raulston Arboretum at North Carolina State University, a nationally acclaimed garden with one of the largest and most diverse collections of landscape plants adapted for landscape use in the Southeast, Mark Weathington is passionate in his work to connect people with plants. His career in public horticulture has also included the Norfolk Botanical Garden where he served as Director of Horticulture and the Atlanta Botanical Garden as a horticulturist.
Mark travels extensively searching for new plants to diversify the American landscape and lecturing on a variety of topics in horticulture. His explorations and speaking engagements have taken him to China, Taiwan, Japan, Ecuador, Europe, Mexico, New Zealand, and throughout the US.
Mark writes for Fine Gardening, Horticulture and other national magazines and is the author of Gardening in the South, The Complete Homeowner’s Guide.