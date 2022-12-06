Ho ho ho, it’s that time of year again. Shopping in person the old fashioned way is a fun way to support small local businesses.
You may just find there is no reason to shop outside of Rogersville at all. Many shops are offering some of the most unique gift items you won’t find anywhere else but Rogersville.
The Review peeked in some shops and found some great gift ideas and some good deals for the holidays too.
Custom Clothing
The Good Stuff is located at 1120 East Main Street and offers custom printed items including T-Shirts, car tags, decals and frames. They can also do custom baby onesies. If you have a custom clothing request just ask. Matching pajamas with family names can be ordered. Recently they have started carrying some jewelry gift sets from Kay’s jewelers at discount prices too.
Cow Blankets
Simply You Day Spa at 4025 Rt. 66 has a variety of Christmas items you would not expect to find in a salon. You would be surprised what you will find there. One of the top selling items is cow blankets. Silicone shower brushes are also top sellers. Additionally there is a buy 2 get 1 free special until Christmas on Amika, Loma and Milkshake products. There are also gag gifts for the man in your life that are sure to bring a smile.
O
ne Of A Kind Lamps
Olde Towne Emporium at 212 E. Main Street also has a nice selection of gifts including Mud Pie crochet scarves. You will also find some unique Christmas antiques including mid century ornaments and an antique Santa. But the most unique items not found anywhere else are custom made lamps. All are made from unique bases from antiques such as musical instruments and more. Be it antique or brand new, this shop has a huge selection to choose from.
Half Priced Retail
Lucky 7 Pallet shop is a great way to save money shopping for Christmas. Most items are just half of what other retailers charge. Not only do they have decorations and wrapping paper but they also have a huge selection of children’s toys. Legos are in stock and very popular this year. You’ll also find bargains on household items, air fryers and more. Everything is brand new.
Every Item Is Handmade
The Local Artist Gallery at 124 East Main Street absolutely is the place for unique gifts you won’t find anywhere else. Featuring 25 local artists, the shop is full of custom, one of a kind gifts. Every item is hand made by an artist. There is even an assortment of postcards created from local photography. They have hand painted furniture, custom made knives, self published books by local authors, children’s items and much more. They have art classes for children and adults. Additionally, they offer gift certificates which can be used for art classes or any item in the store.
Antiques and New Merchandise
Mountain Star Mall located at 122 E. Main Street has several custom items you will not want to miss. From hot chocolates to beautiful lighted Christmas scenes, there is something for everyone. There are great buys on hard to find antique items as well as new merchandise.
Bo
utique Shopping For Men And Women
Midnight Sun Boutique at 921 Main Street #6 has upscale clothing for men and women, purses and gift sets at great prices. They carry Hempz lotions in peppermint and vanilla for the holidays too. In addition to their boutique clothing line they also have holiday clothing and accessories. You can also purchase tanning gift certificates.
Pandora Rogersville Bracelets
LuElla’s Gift Market is a great place full of unusual gifts, many customized just for Rogersville. There are custom pillow decor printed with various town names including Rogersville, Sneadville, Mooresburg, Whitesburg, Greenville ect. They also carry Tennessee hand towels with town names too. However, hands down the most unique item available is a Pandora bracelet featuring charms of the town of Rogersville and Tennessee.
Rogersville
Monopoly
Though Walmart at 4331 TN 66 is not a small business, it does have a unique Monopoly game which is the town of Rogersville.
The Review will continue searching shops for unique items in a continuing series. Email baitingerjeannie4u@gmail.com to get your shop mentioned. If you have a home business based out of Rogersville and have unique gifts we want to hear from you too. Shop local folks and have a very Merry Christmas.