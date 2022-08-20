It has recently been reported in the news that the IRS spent $725,000 on ammunition this year. It has resulted in a lot of speculation by our political leaders and the media. Consequently, it has caused many people to be concerned about the government and the IRS’s intentions.
People have been told to worry because the government treats the IRS like a military agency and stockpiling ammunition. And that the government is suppressing access to ammunition for the nation’s gun owners. It has been questioned why the IRS needs millions of dollars worth of guns and ammunition.
The IRS did spend about $725,000 on ammunition this year. The amount spent this year is similar to recent years. Most people aren’t aware of why certain IRS employees have a need to carry and be well trained in the use of firearms.
The IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) division of the IRS has been purchasing guns and ammunition for over a century. The CI investigations have included gangsters, drug dealers, and the mafia. It has investigated famous gangsters like Al Capone.
IRS Special Agents work in the IRS Criminal Investigation unit known as CI. Special Agents are law enforcement officers trained to “follow the money.” They investigate potential criminal violations of the IRS Code and related financial crimes.
CI Agents will identify themselves with credentials which include a gold badge, and generally travel in pairs. They are assigned to cases to investigate criminal activity. Anyone contacted by a CI Agent should request an attorney even if they are being questioned as witnesses.
The CI course educates and trains in various Federal law enforcement skills, including the fundamentals of criminal law, constitutional law, the rules of evidence and criminal procedures, trial practices, investigative techniques, vehicle operation, non-lethal control techniques, and firearms.
Special Agents are trained for weeks at the National Criminal Investigation Training Academy. Special Agents receive firearms training and handgun qualifications. Their training requires large quantities of ammunition.
The Criminal Investigation Division had 2,046 Special Agents in 2021. The number of Special Agents has been around 2,200 for the last 50 years.
According to Justin Cole, the division’s communications director, and figures provided to PolitiFact, that’s slightly more than the money spent in 2021 ($655,013) and 2020 ($616,619).
The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report in 2018 on the IRS’s spending on firearms and ammunition from 2010 through 2017. The IRS has spent an average of $675,000 on ammunition a year from 2010 to 2017, the report shows. During that time, the IRS spent the most in 2011, with $1,100,000 in spending.
Some recent reports in the news about the IRS purchase of ammunition have caused confusion.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, providing tax strategies and representing clients before the IRS and has over 25 years of tax experience. David can be reached at (865) 363-3019 or contacted by email at david@yourtaxcare.com