Witchazel

The rich and varied blooms of witchhazel shrubs and trees add color to fall and winter landscapes, as do their bright fall foliage. Cultivars of these “everything plants” can offer fragrance, too.

 contributed

We all want something to look at in our gardens year-round. Blooms at unexpected times can bring a world of joy to the garden, and among the plants that offer them are witchhazels (Hamamelis spp.).

Trending Recipe Videos