Three of every four Hawkins Co. workers get in their cars or trucks and drive about half hour to work.
In all, that’s almost 14,000 commuters. Most of them, about 3,500, get on 11W and head to a production job in Kingsport. Another 2,000 or so are headed to Johnson City.
Almost 1,600 are headed in the opposite direction toward Morristown, About 600 veer off to Greeneville.
While there are examples of those who work from home, manufacturing dominates the commuters’ jobs. Those workers don’t have much chance of working from home any more than the almost 900 construction workers who are part of the daily drive. Retail trade and educational services, health care, and social assistance each claim slightly more than 2,000.
According to the Census Bureau, there are more than about 11,000 private primary jobs in Hawkins Co. Of that number, about 4,000 are filled by people living and working in Hawkins Co. The rest are commuters, and a little over half of them (52.1%) are between the age of 30 and 54.
Hawkins Co. is a bedroom community like most small towns on the outskirts of larger areas. It’s the refuge for locals who don’t want to leave their hometown, those who seek a quieter and often less expensive place to live. But that doesn’t mean the county is a jobs wasteland.
While most commuters headed toward Kingsport go to manufacturing jobs, another 2,600 or so locals have goods-producing jobs within the county. And the future for more looks promising.
Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) county-level labor market reports have a big lag on the monthly labor force and employment numbers. And employment count has issues for anyone looking for insights on the local jobs market.
The BLS county-level report says a person is employed if they worked at least a couple of hours a week. There’s no distinction between full or part-time. Employment is also not geographic based. In other words, a Rogersville resident who works in Morristown is counted as employed for Hawkins Co.
And since the monthly and even year-over-year employment numbers are so volatile – caused by the labor market’s non-adjusted seasonal gyrations – you also need to do a little math to get a better idea of how things are going.
The best is a 12-month moving average. It takes most of the noise out of the monthly numbers are give a pretty good trend picture. The August average shows that employment has slowly increased every month this year. The labor force trend is the same.
The labor force metric that isn’t increasing is the county’s labor force participation rate. The current number of 49.3%. Tennessee’s rate is 60%, and the national rate is 62.4%. Some of the reason behind the decline is the aging population.
Some of it is a labor market puzzle. What isn’t a puzzle is what happens when the rate declines too much. It’s a driver of a labor shortage. When labor forces decline, there’s typically an equal decline in the county’s economy unless there’s a new productivity-increasing technology in play.
Hawkins Co.’s labor picture is no worse than some local counties and better than others. It has the advantage of a growing population that only a few jurisdictions in the region enjoy.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com